15 Recipes To Cure a Hangover

We’re all unique flowers when it comes to hangover rituals. A right of passage to adulthood is figuring out a method that works for you and sticking to it. Individual routines aside, generally the formula of lots of greasy food + more alcohol does the trick. With that in mind, here are some recipes you can make when you drank to much and are filled with regret and shame. (There are some healthy remedies in there, too.)
Momofuku Bloody Mary
A Bloody Mary inspired by a pork bun.
Cosme Michelada
A sour-beer version.
Butter Burgers
Wisconsin's contribution to the burger cannon.
Fusilli Alfredo
Making true Italian alfredo is easy, and the results are buttery heaven.
Uncle Boon’s Khao Soi
A traditional take on the curry soup, with the added flair of cilantro noodles.
Chicken Parmesan
An almost comically large portion, meant to share.
Pho Ga
Classic chicken pho.
Kerala Fried Chicken and Low Country Rice Waffles with Spicy Syrup
There is a true universality to frying a bird.
Pork Posole
Cheap, easy, and delicious.
Sausage Cinnamon Rolls
Take putting syrup on your sausage to the furthest possible conclusion.
Turmeric Tonic
Inflammation is the devil.
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.
Ando Cheesesteak
How J.J. Basil makes a delivery-friendly cheesesteak.
Mama’s Marinara
A soul-soothing way to end a tough day.
Fried Chicken Salad
What to do with your leftover KFC.
Brodo’s Chicken Brodo
A restorative broth that's so satisfying you'll want to sip it by itself.