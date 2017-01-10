Search

Now reading 15 Recipes To Cure a Hangover

15 Recipes To Cure a Hangover

You drank too much last night. Here's how to fix it.

By Lucky Peach
BloodyMary-1440x960

We’re all unique flowers when it comes to hangover rituals. A right of passage to adulthood is figuring out a method that works for you and sticking to it. Individual routines aside, generally the formula of lots of greasy food + more alcohol does the trick. With that in mind, here are some recipes you can make when you drank to much and are filled with regret and shame. (There are some healthy remedies in there, too.)

Momofuku Bloody Mary

By John deBary

A Bloody Mary inspired by a pork bun.

View recipe

Cosme Michelada

By Yana Volfson

A sour-beer version.

View recipe

Butter Burgers

By Mark Ibold

Wisconsin's contribution to the burger cannon.

View recipe

Fusilli Alfredo

By Colu Henry

Making true Italian alfredo is easy, and the results are buttery heaven.

View recipe

Uncle Boon’s Khao Soi

By Ann Redding and Matt Danzer

A traditional take on the curry soup, with the added flair of cilantro noodles.

View recipe

Chicken Parmesan

By Daniel Humm

An almost comically large portion, meant to share.

View recipe

Pho Ga

By Andrea Nguyen

Classic chicken pho.

View recipe

Kerala Fried Chicken and Low Country Rice Waffles with Spicy Syrup

By Asha Gomez

There is a true universality to frying a bird.

View recipe

Pork Posole

By John Currence

Cheap, easy, and delicious.

View recipe

Sausage Cinnamon Rolls

By John Currence

Take putting syrup on your sausage to the furthest possible conclusion.

View recipe

Turmeric Tonic

By Jessica Koslow

Inflammation is the devil.

View recipe

Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl

By Jessica Koslow

The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.

View recipe

Ando Cheesesteak

By J.J. Basil

How J.J. Basil makes a delivery-friendly cheesesteak.

View recipe

Mama’s Marinara

By Colu Henry

A soul-soothing way to end a tough day.

View recipe

Fried Chicken Salad

By Kevin Pang

What to do with your leftover KFC.

View recipe

Brodo’s Chicken Brodo

By Marco Canora

A restorative broth that's so satisfying you'll want to sip it by itself.

View recipe
bloody mary, burgers, hangover