16 Recipes to Make If You’re Single and Don’t Care About Your Breath

Valentine’s Day celebrations often involve fancy food, or decadent dinners out. Unfortunately a lot of the food that tastes delicious also makes your breath smell really bad, which, obviously isn’t great for romance. But, if you’re single, why not really stick it to Valentine’s Day and everyone who’s out there being romanced by eating all the things you’d carefully avoid on a date at home in front of The Bachelor? Do it—you know you want to.
Caramelized Scallion Dip
The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.
Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.
Caramelized-Onion Financiers
With cultured cream, sprouted chives, and onion powder.
Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons
Two favorite soups, combined.
Caramelized Onions
How to do it properly.
Danger Dog
AKA Tijuana Bacon Dog, Bacon-Wrapped Dog, Street Dog, and Sonoran Hot Dog.
Caramelized Onion Ice Cream with Raisin Caramel and Walnuts
A strange and wonderful concoction of a sort that will probably never show up in glass-fronted supermarket cases or in freezer-burned pints.
Ethel and Alice’s Chopped Liver
The only essential element is the caramelized onions. When in doubt, add another.
Salmon with Soup Mix
Salmon baked with mayonnaise and onion-soup mix.
Scallion Pancakes
A popular appetizer in your home, dorm, or commune kitchen.
Ginger Scallion Noodles
With ginger scallion sauce in the fridge, you'll never go hungry.
Ginger-Scallion Wings
The recipe is very forgiving—a little more or less of any ingredient will not change the overall result.
Ms. Vo Thi Huong’s Garlic Shrimp
The signature dish from a beachside restaurant in Hue, Vietnam. The shrimp is stir-fried and finished in an addictive sauce of chili sauce, mayonnaise, soy sauce, and (if you want) MSG.
Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice
The Good Fork's signature dish.
Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip
A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.
Fish Head Curry
Exactly what it sounds like. Don't be afraid of the head cartilage; dig around for the meat and you'll be rewarded.