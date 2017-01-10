Search

Now reading 16 Recipes to Make If You’re Single and Don’t Care About Your Breath

16 Recipes to Make If You’re Single and Don’t Care About Your Breath

You have no love in your life. Eat as many onions as you'd like.

By Lucky Peach
onionicecream

Valentine’s Day celebrations often involve fancy food, or decadent dinners out. Unfortunately a lot of the food that tastes delicious also makes your breath smell really bad, which, obviously isn’t great for romance. But, if you’re single, why not really stick it to Valentine’s Day and everyone who’s out there being romanced by eating all the things you’d carefully avoid on a date at home in front of The Bachelor? Do it—you know you want to.

Caramelized Scallion Dip

By Ben Mims

The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.

View recipe

Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Chris Cohen

Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.

View recipe

Caramelized-Onion Financiers

By Jordan Kahn

With cultured cream, sprouted chives, and onion powder.

View recipe

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons

By Ashley Christensen

Two favorite soups, combined.

View recipe

Caramelized Onions

By Dave Chang

How to do it properly.

View recipe

Danger Dog

By Chris Ying

AKA Tijuana Bacon Dog, Bacon-Wrapped Dog, Street Dog, and Sonoran Hot Dog.

View recipe

Caramelized Onion Ice Cream with Raisin Caramel and Walnuts

By Sam Mason

A strange and wonderful concoction of a sort that will probably never show up in glass-fronted supermarket cases or in freezer-burned pints.

View recipe

Ethel and Alice’s Chopped Liver

By Alice Feiring

The only essential element is the caramelized onions. When in doubt, add another.

View recipe

Salmon with Soup Mix

By Karen Micner

Salmon baked with mayonnaise and onion-soup mix.

View recipe

Scallion Pancakes

By Peter Meehan

A popular appetizer in your home, dorm, or commune kitchen.

View recipe

Ginger Scallion Noodles

By Dave Chang

With ginger scallion sauce in the fridge, you'll never go hungry.

View recipe

Ginger-Scallion Wings

By Regina Kwan Peterson

The recipe is very forgiving—a little more or less of any ingredient will not change the overall result.

View recipe

Ms. Vo Thi Huong’s Garlic Shrimp

By Vo Thi Huong

The signature dish from a beachside restaurant in Hue, Vietnam. The shrimp is stir-fried and finished in an addictive sauce of chili sauce, mayonnaise, soy sauce, and (if you want) MSG.

View recipe

Korean Style Steak and Eggs with Kimchi Fried Rice

By Sohui Kim

The Good Fork's signature dish.

View recipe

Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip

By Christina Tosi

A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.

View recipe

Fish Head Curry

By Rachel Khong

Exactly what it sounds like. Don't be afraid of the head cartilage; dig around for the meat and you'll be rewarded.

View recipe
garlic, love, onions, valentine's day