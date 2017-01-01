Search

Now reading 17 Instant Ramen Hacks
ramenhack_0000_layer-comp-1-954x636

17 Instant Ramen Hacks

Pushing the possibilities of packaged noodles.

By Lucky Peach & Ryan Healey

Some might argue that the entire point of packaged ramen is ease and thrift, but these recipes prove that you should be doing more with your bodega noodles and flavor packets. Some of the recipes simply suggest you add a slice of American cheese or a poached egg, and are easy ways to dress up your soup. Others allow you to push the possibilities of what ramen can do, and make elaborate and corrupt versions of Italian classics, or fried chicken, or nachos.

Ramen Carbonara

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A little bit wrong, a whole lotta right.

View recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Ramen you can make on a weeknight.

View recipe

Ramen Kugel

By Rupa Bhattacharya

The sweet side of the ramen noodle.

View recipe

Pesto Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Delicious + delicious = delicious.

View recipe

Ramen Kettle Corn

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Even better than the stuff you get at the fair.

View recipe

Instant Ramen Gnocchi Parisienne

By Dave Chang

A riff on a French riff on the fluffy, soft potato gnocchi of Italy. We think ramen dough can give pâte à choux a run for its money.

View recipe

Ramen Deviled Eggs

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Now with bonus crunch.

View recipe

Ramen Fried Chicken

By Dave Chang

Fried noodles coating fried chicken + a shower of MSG and spice =a new dimension in flavor

View recipe

Ramen Scallion Pancakes

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Your favorite scallion pancake, now with your favorite instant noodles.

View recipe

Ramen Cottage Pie

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Swap those taters for noodles and embrace the magic.

View recipe

Ramen Straciatella

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Eggy broth is better broth.

View recipe

Ramen Bloody Mary

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Extra packet, extra umami.

View recipe

Ramen Slaw

By Sam Henderson

The full recipe.

View recipe

American Cheese Ramen

By Rupa Bhattacharya

You top your apple pie with American cheese, so in theory, why not your ramen?

View recipe

Potato Chips & Ramen Dip

By Mark Ibold

You can thank us later.

View recipe

Poached Egg Ramen

By Rupa Bhattacharya

No need to poach separately.

View recipe

Ramen Nachos

By Rupa Bhattacharya

When your favorite late-night foods meet.

View recipe
hacks, instant ramen, ramen