17 Instant Ramen Hacks

Some might argue that the entire point of packaged ramen is ease and thrift, but these recipes prove that you should be doing more with your bodega noodles and flavor packets. Some of the recipes simply suggest you add a slice of American cheese or a poached egg, and are easy ways to dress up your soup. Others allow you to push the possibilities of what ramen can do, and make elaborate and corrupt versions of Italian classics, or fried chicken, or nachos.