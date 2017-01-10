18 Comforting Snow Day Recipes

If you’re on the East Coast, you’re likely not leaving home today due to a thundering, sleeting, generally miserable storm called Stella. We’ve got the recipes you need for holing up and staying warm right here.
Fusilli Alfredo
Making true Italian alfredo is easy, and the results are buttery heaven.
Katz’s Delicatessen’s Matzo Ball Soup
Fluffy dumplings the size of baseballs and a grandmother-tested method make for the most delicious and massive matzo ball soup possible.
Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema
A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.
Rotisserie Chicken Ramen
Ramen you can make on a weeknight.
Shakshouka
A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.
Chicken Pot Pie
This Pennsylvania pot pie is more like a chicken noodle stew (with homemade noodles!), fortified with Russet potatoes.
Uncle Boon’s Khao Soi
A traditional take on the curry soup, with the added flair of cilantro noodles.
Beef Cheek Ravioli
A pasta that is the perfect showcase for alternative cuts of meat.
Brussels Sprouts with Whole-Grain Mustard
A simple, tasty dish for those nights you can just barely bring yourself to cook.
Spaghetti-and-Meatball Pie
A superior way to do carb-on-carb.
Pesto Ramen
Delicious + delicious = delicious.
Mama’s Marinara
A soul-soothing way to end a tough day.
Charred Okra Gumbo with Chicken and Andouille
A classic chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, but with charred okra to avoid sliminess.
Potato & Cheese Pierogi
A pierogi that will stick to your ribs in a way that only a grandma’s recipe can.
Chicken Parmesan
An almost comically large portion, meant to share.
Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage
A creamy fall polenta.
Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios
A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.
Pork Posole
Cheap, easy, and delicious.
Pappa Al Pomodoro
Missing your after-school English-muffin pizzas? Try the grown-up version.
Pork Pierogi
A nutmeg-flavored pork filling is reminiscent of Christmastime.