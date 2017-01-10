Search

18 Comforting Snow Day Recipes

Hole up and make these warming recipes.

By Lucky Peach
If you’re on the East Coast, you’re likely not leaving home today due to a thundering, sleeting, generally miserable storm called Stella. We’ve got the recipes you need for holing up and staying warm right here.

Fusilli Alfredo

By Colu Henry

Making true Italian alfredo is easy, and the results are buttery heaven.

Katz’s Delicatessen’s Matzo Ball Soup

By Jake Dell

Fluffy dumplings the size of baseballs and a grandmother-tested method make for the most delicious and massive matzo ball soup possible.

Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema

By Rick Bayless

A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.

Rotisserie Chicken Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Ramen you can make on a weeknight.

Shakshouka

By Michael Solomonov

A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.

Chicken Pot Pie

By Mark Ibold

This Pennsylvania pot pie is more like a chicken noodle stew (with homemade noodles!), fortified with Russet potatoes.

Uncle Boon’s Khao Soi

By Ann Redding and Matt Danzer

A traditional take on the curry soup, with the added flair of cilantro noodles.

Beef Cheek Ravioli

By Mario Batali

A pasta that is the perfect showcase for alternative cuts of meat.

Brussels Sprouts with Whole-Grain Mustard

By Colu Henry

A simple, tasty dish for those nights you can just barely bring yourself to cook.

Spaghetti-and-Meatball Pie

By Dana Cree

A superior way to do carb-on-carb.

Pesto Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Delicious + delicious = delicious.

Mama’s Marinara

By Colu Henry

A soul-soothing way to end a tough day.

Charred Okra Gumbo with Chicken and Andouille

By Ben Mims

A classic chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, but with charred okra to avoid sliminess.

Potato & Cheese Pierogi

By Aralyn Beaumont

A pierogi that will stick to your ribs in a way that only a grandma’s recipe can.

Chicken Parmesan

By Daniel Humm

An almost comically large portion, meant to share.

Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage

By Melissa Clark

A creamy fall polenta.

Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios

By Lexie Smith

A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.

Pork Posole

By John Currence

Cheap, easy, and delicious.

Pappa Al Pomodoro

By Peter Meehan

Missing your after-school English-muffin pizzas? Try the grown-up version.

Pork Pierogi

By Aralyn Beaumont

A nutmeg-flavored pork filling is reminiscent of Christmastime.

