3 Easy Salads to Get You Ready for Spring & Summer

Our friends at Food52 have a new cookbook out called Mighty Salads. Use your new spring vegetable bounty (or look forward to when you can make the amazing tomato and corn salad this summer!) and check out these great ways to make salads for a non boring weeknight—or weekend dinner.
Spring Vegetable Panzanella
Toasted bread + herby sauce + vegetables of all sorts + cheese + egg topper.
Radicchio & Shrimp Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Roasted chicory and protein + warm vinaigrette + herbs + smoke
Corn-Barley Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette
Grilled vegetables + grains + beans + herbs + fruity vinaigrette.