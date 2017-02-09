Search

3 Easy Salads to Get You Ready for Spring & Summer

From the smart people at Food52.

By Food52 Art by James Ransom
Food52-Mighty-Salads_Spring-Vegetable-Panzanella

Our friends at Food52 have a new cookbook out called Mighty Salads. Use your new spring vegetable bounty (or look forward to when you can make the amazing tomato and corn salad this summer!) and check out these great ways to make salads for a non boring weeknight—or weekend dinner.

Spring Vegetable Panzanella

By Sarah Jampel

Toasted bread + herby sauce + vegetables of all sorts + cheese + egg topper.

Radicchio & Shrimp Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

By Emily Connor

Roasted chicory and protein + warm vinaigrette + herbs + smoke

Corn-Barley Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette

By Jeannine Balletto

Grilled vegetables + grains + beans + herbs + fruity vinaigrette.

