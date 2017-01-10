3 Hot Chocolates for Cold Days

Nothing cures the cold day blues quite like hot chocolate. Here we’ve got three versions: one classic, one with booze, and one hearty, corny Mexican champurrado from Rick Bayless that will stick to your ribs and warm you up straight away. Have multiple cups, and don’t dare face the outside world.
Traditional Hot Chocolate
Doesn't taste like Swiss Miss.
Ciampino
A salted hot chocolate spiked with Fernet Branca and green Chartreuse and topped with Angostura cream.
Rick Bayless’s Champurrado
Masa, chocolate, and vanilla make a sweet Mexican breakfast.