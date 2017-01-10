33 Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Year

The best thing about a Super Bowl party is that you don’t have to have a perfect, beautifully timed, well-thought-out dinner menu, with appetizers, a salad, an entree and dessert, with considered flavor profiles, and lovely plating. On the contrary, the best thing to do is to slap a bunch of random and completely delicious appetizers and sweets down on the table, and let your guests snack powerfully all afternoon and into the evening. Here are some of our favorite Super Bowl appropriate snacks rounded up. Choose your favorites and win the day with food.
Furikake Kettle Corn
Serve, with beer, to friends.
Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery
Saucy nuggets served like cocktail weenies.
Momofuku Chicken Wings
The world's longest and best recipe.
Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole
Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.
Ginger-Scallion Wings
The recipe is very forgiving—a little more or less of any ingredient will not change the overall result.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Going guilt-free never tasted so good.
Cheeseburger Tacos
The epitome of cultural exchange.
Potato Chips & Ramen Dip
You can thank us later.
Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip
A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.
Charcoal-Grilled Chicken Wings
Inspired by the rotisseries of Mexico City.
Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños
Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.
Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.
Party Nachos
Build a tower of crunch for your next gathering.
Dollar Dumplings
The return on the investment of effort is high.
Milk Bar Ranch Dip
Ranch is good on everything.
Pretzel Ice Cream Pie
For the salty and sweet devotee.
Kitchen Sink Brownies
Absolutely everything good in life.
Caramelized Scallion Dip
The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.
Jung-Soon Kim’s Garlic Wings
These wings are like potato chips—you can’t have just one.
Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip
A vegan version of a classic Super Bowl dip.
Mission Chinese Food Chongqing Chicken Wings
In pursuit of the ideal chicken wing.
Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread
A full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.
Butter Burgers
Wisconsin's contribution to the burger cannon.
Ramen Deviled Eggs
Now with bonus crunch.
Deep Fried Wontons
Fried pork dumplings.
Pimento Cheese Nachos
Nachos that use the winning pimento cheese formula.
Pork and Chive Dumplings with Dipping Sauce
A hybrid of Japanese gyoza, Korean mandu, and Chinese dumplings.
Pecan Pie Popcorn
Satisfy Falcons fans in your life with a snack version of the classic Southern dessert.
Boston Baked Bean Popcorn
Feed Patriots fans at your Super Bowl party with this sweet-and-salty popcorn for a crowd.
Lamb, Apricot & Fennel Seed Lollipops
Great as party food or as part of a big meal.