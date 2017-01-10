Search

Now reading 33 Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Year

33 Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Year

Chicken wings, dips, and cookies galore.

By Lucky Peach
buffalo_chicken

The best thing about a Super Bowl party is that you don’t have to have a perfect, beautifully timed, well-thought-out dinner menu, with appetizers, a salad, an entree and dessert, with considered flavor profiles, and lovely plating. On the contrary, the best thing to do is to slap a bunch of random and completely delicious appetizers and sweets down on the table, and let your guests snack powerfully all afternoon and into the evening. Here are some of our favorite Super Bowl appropriate snacks rounded up. Choose your favorites and win the day with food.

Furikake Kettle Corn

By Roy Choi

Serve, with beer, to friends.

View recipe

Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery

By Ben Mims

Saucy nuggets served like cocktail weenies.

View recipe

Momofuku Chicken Wings

By Dave Chang

The world's longest and best recipe.

View recipe

Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole

By Brette Warshaw

Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.

View recipe

Ginger-Scallion Wings

By Regina Kwan Peterson

The recipe is very forgiving—a little more or less of any ingredient will not change the overall result.

View recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip

By Ryan Healey

Going guilt-free never tasted so good.

View recipe

Cheeseburger Tacos

By Alex Stupak

The epitome of cultural exchange.

View recipe

Potato Chips & Ramen Dip

By Mark Ibold

You can thank us later.

View recipe

Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip

By Christina Tosi

A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.

View recipe

Charcoal-Grilled Chicken Wings

By Sean Brock

Inspired by the rotisseries of Mexico City.

View recipe

Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños

By Emily Johnson

Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.

View recipe

Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Chris Cohen

Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.

View recipe

Party Nachos

By Christina Tosi

Build a tower of crunch for your next gathering.

View recipe

Dollar Dumplings

By Peter Meehan

The return on the investment of effort is high.

View recipe

Milk Bar Ranch Dip

By Christina Tosi

Ranch is good on everything.

View recipe

Pretzel Ice Cream Pie

By Christina Tosi

For the salty and sweet devotee.

View recipe

Confetti Cookies

By Christina Tosi

The rockstar combination of snickerdoodle technique and funfetti flavors

View recipe

Kitchen Sink Brownies

By Ben Mims

Absolutely everything good in life.

View recipe

Caramelized Scallion Dip

By Ben Mims

The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.

View recipe

AK Cookies

By Hannah Clark

Peter Meehan's ideal cookie.

View recipe

Jung-Soon Kim’s Garlic Wings

By Jung-Soon Kim

These wings are like potato chips—you can’t have just one.

View recipe

Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Ben Mims

A vegan version of a classic Super Bowl dip.

View recipe

Compost Cookies

By Christina Tosi

Everything but the kitchen sink.

View recipe

Mission Chinese Food Chongqing Chicken Wings

By Danny Bowien

In pursuit of the ideal chicken wing.

View recipe

Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread

By Ben Mims

A full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.

View recipe

Butter Burgers

By Mark Ibold

Wisconsin's contribution to the burger cannon.

View recipe

Ramen Deviled Eggs

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Now with bonus crunch.

View recipe

Deep Fried Wontons

By Kei Lum Chan

Fried pork dumplings.

View recipe

Pimento Cheese Nachos

By Ben Mims

Nachos that use the winning pimento cheese formula.

View recipe

Pork and Chive Dumplings with Dipping Sauce

By Sohui Kim

A hybrid of Japanese gyoza, Korean mandu, and Chinese dumplings.

View recipe

Pecan Pie Popcorn

By Ben Mims

Satisfy Falcons fans in your life with a snack version of the classic Southern dessert.

View recipe

Boston Baked Bean Popcorn

By Ben Mims

Feed Patriots fans at your Super Bowl party with this sweet-and-salty popcorn for a crowd.

View recipe

Lamb, Apricot & Fennel Seed Lollipops

By Sabrina Ghayour

Great as party food or as part of a big meal.

View recipe
football, snacks, super bowl