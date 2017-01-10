33 Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Year

The best thing about a Super Bowl party is that you don’t have to have a perfect, beautifully timed, well-thought-out dinner menu, with appetizers, a salad, an entree and dessert, with considered flavor profiles, and lovely plating. On the contrary, the best thing to do is to slap a bunch of random and completely delicious appetizers and sweets down on the table, and let your guests snack powerfully all afternoon and into the evening. Here are some of our favorite Super Bowl appropriate snacks rounded up. Choose your favorites and win the day with food.