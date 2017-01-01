Search

63 Romantic Meal Ideas For Valentine’s Day

It's time to show your love with lots of kitchen labor.

By Lucky Peach
So, you have someone special in your life. Congratulations! Now it’s St. Valentine’s Day, the most important love day of the year, and you have to make that person a meal, otherwise they won’t know how much you appreciate them, how gray your world would be without them, how much they truly mean to you. Words can be hard, but here are sixty three ideas for ways to say I love you in edible form. Pick a couple; work super hard cooking; and then stare lovingly into your partner’s eyes across the table, forgetting completely about the food because you are so so in love.

Spaghetti Homard-Lobster

By Fred Morin

Probably the most popular Joe Beef dish.

Marinated Radicchio and Beet Salad with Labneh Cheese Balls

By Nancy Silverton

A beet salad that will convince nonbelievers.

Warm Tomato Tarts

By Michel Guérard

A great way to showcase a perfect summer tomato.

Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Honey-Garlic Dressing, Feta, & Pine Nuts

By Travis Lett

This heirloom variety of spinach makes a brilliant bed for more substantial garnishes, like olives and feta.

Soft-Cooked Hen Egg with Caviar, Onions, and Potato

By Dave Chang

Humble and creamy eggs beautifully juxtapose decadent and salty caviar.

Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Poached Egg and Miso Butter

By Dave Chang

Miso + butter + egg = a delightful menage a trois.

Marco Baccanelli and Francesca Barreca’s Cacio e Pepe

By Marco Baccanelli

Deceptively simple.

Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda

By Peter Meehan

A solid winter salad.

Soy-Braised Short Ribs

By Peter Meehan

Inspired by Dave Chang's mom's recipe.

Celery Root, Fennel, and Parsley Salad

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A secret to strong salad-making is a substantial quantity of fresh herbs.

Fergus Salad

By Peter Meehan

One of the best salads of all time.

Bo Ssäm

By Dave Chang

Like the dish at every Korean restaurant, except the ingredients are awesome

Tandoori 21-Day-Aged Ribeye

By Akhtar Nawab

The spice mixture gives the surface of the steak a blackened coating, like a next-level au poivre.

Cherry and Wild Fennel Clafoutis

By Kristen Rasmussen

Not too sweet, with an herbal fennel whipped cream to go on top.

Pasta Primavera

By Sirio Maccioni

The most talked-about dish of 1977.

Smothered Mushroom Chicken

By Carmen Maisonet

An umami-heavy weeknight meal.

Pasta Cake

By Marc Meyer

The perfect weekend dish.

Margherita Pizza

By Roberta's

Why mess with a classic?

Braised Endives

By Rich Collins

Beyond al dente: beyond delicious.

Gnocchi alla Romana

By Mark Ladner

The great-grandfather of the gnocchi we know and love.

English Peas in a Consommé of the Shells

By Jeremy Fox

One of the dishes that Jeremy Fox was most well known for at Ubuntu, and is a perfect example of the intensity and focus that went into the preparation.

Fennel Soup with Peas and Ricotta Dumplings

By Deborah Madison

The full recipe.

Chicken Soup

By Dave Chang

The full recipe.

Salmon (or Cod) Chowder

By Deborah Madison

The simple kombu dashi in this recipe is golden and delicate, and adds another layer of the sea to this chowder.

Stag Pizzle Soup

By Fuchsia Dunlop

Beyond circumcision; this pizzle is blanched, sliced, and simmered.

Rooster Testicles

By Hugue Dufour

These faintly gamey balls are baked in a soul-warming dish with pork chops, beans, and tomato confit.

The Salt Lord’s Pork Chop

By Daniel Patterson

Salt can do anything: flavor, preserve, inspire. It's also an ingredient you'll pretty much always be able to get your hands on.

Shaved Celery, Fennel, and Radish Salad with Buttered Valdéon Toasts

By Gabrielle Hamilton

A stalwart of the Prune menu.

Chicken Pot Pie

By Mark Ibold

This Pennsylvania pot pie is more like a chicken noodle stew (with homemade noodles!), fortified with Russet potatoes.

Capon au Pot

By Hugue Dufour

You can alter this recipe to your needs and capabilities. It can be done with any bird, not just a capon. But we think you should try to at least order some truffle trimmings.

Braised Cold Celery Hearts Victor

By Gabrielle Hamilton

This recipe uses the the simple, workaday building blocks that Gabrielle Hamilton has built her well-deserved reputation on.

Esters Marinated Olives

By Jeremy Fox

Olives, fennel, and orange are a magical combination.

Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon

By Melissa Clark

An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.

Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage

By Melissa Clark

A creamy fall polenta.

Braised Turkey Legs With Cranberries, Soy Sauce, Star Anise, and Sweet Potatoes

By Melissa Clark

A different take on turkey.

Mint Masala Roasted Chicken With Fennel and Potatoes

By Asha Gomez

As fun to make as it is to devour and share with friends.

Southern-Style Pork Vindaloo and Green Bean Verakka with Cardamom Cornbread

By Asha Gomez

Vindaloo is a dish that traveled across cultures, and sometimes got lost in translation as a result.

Nancy’s Chopped Salad

By Nancy Silverton

The iconic salad from Nancy Silverton of Mozza.

Broccoli Rabe, Olives, Citrus

By Andrew Tarlow

A great winter salad.

Roasted Mole Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Bowl

By Bricia Lopez

A home recipe from Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza.

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons

By Ashley Christensen

Two favorite soups, combined.

Eight-Treasure Stuffed Calabash Duck

By Fuchsia Dunlop

ba bao hu lu ya 八宝葫芦鸭

Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing

By Nancy Silverton

A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.

Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios

By Lexie Smith

A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.

Eggplant Lasagne

By Nancy Silverton

The perfect make-ahead, vegetarian dish for a dinner party.

Chili Prawns

By Abraham Conlon

Macanese prawns, stuffed with garlic, chillies, cilantro, and fermented black beans.

Soy-Agave Roast Chicken

By Sam Henderson

A sweet, fragrant, umami-heavy take on a classic.

Bruschetta

By Peter Meehan

A drizzle of the sort of balsamic vinegar that costs as much as a college education would not be unwelcome.

Oiji’s Beef Tartare

By Brian Kim

Korean, with a slight twist.

Spicy Herb Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing

By Travis Lett

When you want sharp, bitter flavors, this is the salad you should turn to.

Lamb, Apricot & Fennel Seed Lollipops

By Sabrina Ghayour

Great as party food or as part of a big meal.

Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema

By Rick Bayless

A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.

Peas with Horseradish

By Dave Chang

Spicy peas that don't involve a space-age polymer.

Olive Oil Affogato

By Pat Clark

A recipe from Manhattan’s Marta that will rock your world.

Hasselback Apple Cake

By Andrew Tarlow

Hasselbacking is a technique usually reserved for potatoes, but it works really well for apples as well.

Milk Chocolate Rye Mille Feuille

By Michael Laiskonis

A winning combination, courtesy of Michael Laiskonis.

Butterscotch Budino With Caramel Sauce and Rosemary–Pine Nut Cookies

By Nancy Silverton

An Italian take on butterscotch pudding, from Mozza in Los Angeles.

Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake

By Donna Martin

Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.

Tarte Tatin

By Annping Chin

Let the apples or pears speak for themselves!

Wedding Cake

By Brooks Headley

Now, these components will make you a totally doable, totally delicious cake at home.

Olive Oil and Wine Cookies

By Dorie Greenspan

A specialty from the South of France.

Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace Cookies

By Dorie Greenspan

These cookies are perfect. Someone tell the U.N.

Gold & Bubbles

By Jen Yee

The ice cream float of your wildest dreams.

