63 Romantic Meal Ideas For Valentine’s Day

So, you have someone special in your life. Congratulations! Now it’s St. Valentine’s Day, the most important love day of the year, and you have to make that person a meal, otherwise they won’t know how much you appreciate them, how gray your world would be without them, how much they truly mean to you. Words can be hard, but here are sixty three ideas for ways to say I love you in edible form. Pick a couple; work super hard cooking; and then stare lovingly into your partner’s eyes across the table, forgetting completely about the food because you are so so in love.
Spaghetti Homard-Lobster
Probably the most popular Joe Beef dish.
Marinated Radicchio and Beet Salad with Labneh Cheese Balls
A beet salad that will convince nonbelievers.
Warm Tomato Tarts
A great way to showcase a perfect summer tomato.
Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Honey-Garlic Dressing, Feta, & Pine Nuts
This heirloom variety of spinach makes a brilliant bed for more substantial garnishes, like olives and feta.
Soft-Cooked Hen Egg with Caviar, Onions, and Potato
Humble and creamy eggs beautifully juxtapose decadent and salty caviar.
Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Poached Egg and Miso Butter
Miso + butter + egg = a delightful menage a trois.
Marco Baccanelli and Francesca Barreca’s Cacio e Pepe
Deceptively simple.
Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda
A solid winter salad.
Soy-Braised Short Ribs
Inspired by Dave Chang's mom's recipe.
Celery Root, Fennel, and Parsley Salad
A secret to strong salad-making is a substantial quantity of fresh herbs.
Fergus Salad
One of the best salads of all time.
Bo Ssäm
Like the dish at every Korean restaurant, except the ingredients are awesome
Tandoori 21-Day-Aged Ribeye
The spice mixture gives the surface of the steak a blackened coating, like a next-level au poivre.
Cherry and Wild Fennel Clafoutis
Not too sweet, with an herbal fennel whipped cream to go on top.
Pasta Primavera
The most talked-about dish of 1977.
Smothered Mushroom Chicken
An umami-heavy weeknight meal.
Pasta Cake
The perfect weekend dish.
Margherita Pizza
Why mess with a classic?
Braised Endives
Beyond al dente: beyond delicious.
Gnocchi alla Romana
The great-grandfather of the gnocchi we know and love.
English Peas in a Consommé of the Shells
One of the dishes that Jeremy Fox was most well known for at Ubuntu, and is a perfect example of the intensity and focus that went into the preparation.
Fennel Soup with Peas and Ricotta Dumplings
The full recipe.
Chicken Soup
The full recipe.
Salmon (or Cod) Chowder
The simple kombu dashi in this recipe is golden and delicate, and adds another layer of the sea to this chowder.
Stag Pizzle Soup
Beyond circumcision; this pizzle is blanched, sliced, and simmered.
Rooster Testicles
These faintly gamey balls are baked in a soul-warming dish with pork chops, beans, and tomato confit.
The Salt Lord’s Pork Chop
Salt can do anything: flavor, preserve, inspire. It's also an ingredient you'll pretty much always be able to get your hands on.
Shaved Celery, Fennel, and Radish Salad with Buttered Valdéon Toasts
A stalwart of the Prune menu.
Chicken Pot Pie
This Pennsylvania pot pie is more like a chicken noodle stew (with homemade noodles!), fortified with Russet potatoes.
Capon au Pot
You can alter this recipe to your needs and capabilities. It can be done with any bird, not just a capon. But we think you should try to at least order some truffle trimmings.
Braised Cold Celery Hearts Victor
This recipe uses the the simple, workaday building blocks that Gabrielle Hamilton has built her well-deserved reputation on.
Esters Marinated Olives
Olives, fennel, and orange are a magical combination.
Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon
An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.
Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage
A creamy fall polenta.
Braised Turkey Legs With Cranberries, Soy Sauce, Star Anise, and Sweet Potatoes
A different take on turkey.
Mint Masala Roasted Chicken With Fennel and Potatoes
As fun to make as it is to devour and share with friends.
Southern-Style Pork Vindaloo and Green Bean Verakka with Cardamom Cornbread
Vindaloo is a dish that traveled across cultures, and sometimes got lost in translation as a result.
Nancy’s Chopped Salad
The iconic salad from Nancy Silverton of Mozza.
Broccoli Rabe, Olives, Citrus
A great winter salad.
Roasted Mole Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Bowl
A home recipe from Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza.
Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons
Two favorite soups, combined.
Eight-Treasure Stuffed Calabash Duck
ba bao hu lu ya 八宝葫芦鸭
Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing
A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.
Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios
A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.
Eggplant Lasagne
The perfect make-ahead, vegetarian dish for a dinner party.
Chili Prawns
Macanese prawns, stuffed with garlic, chillies, cilantro, and fermented black beans.
Soy-Agave Roast Chicken
A sweet, fragrant, umami-heavy take on a classic.
Bruschetta
A drizzle of the sort of balsamic vinegar that costs as much as a college education would not be unwelcome.
Oiji’s Beef Tartare
Korean, with a slight twist.
Spicy Herb Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing
When you want sharp, bitter flavors, this is the salad you should turn to.
Lamb, Apricot & Fennel Seed Lollipops
Great as party food or as part of a big meal.
Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema
A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.
Peas with Horseradish
Spicy peas that don't involve a space-age polymer.
Olive Oil Affogato
A recipe from Manhattan’s Marta that will rock your world.
Hasselback Apple Cake
Hasselbacking is a technique usually reserved for potatoes, but it works really well for apples as well.
Milk Chocolate Rye Mille Feuille
A winning combination, courtesy of Michael Laiskonis.
Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake
Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.
Tarte Tatin
Let the apples or pears speak for themselves!
Wedding Cake
Now, these components will make you a totally doable, totally delicious cake at home.
Gold & Bubbles
The ice cream float of your wildest dreams.