9 Delicious Winter Squash Recipes

Don't wish for spring produce yet!

By Lucky Peach
We love the versatility and comfort of winter squash. It can go on pizza, liven up creamy polenta or pasta, add sweetness to a rice pudding, or simply be roasted. You may find yourself wishing for the bounty of spring and summer produce this time of year, but these recipes will prove that you shouldn’t be wishing for warm weather vegetables before you embrace all you can do with the winter candy.

A Guide to Gourds
By Mary-Frances Heck

 

Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing

By Nancy Silverton

A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.

Roasted Squash with Red Glaze

By Peter Meehan

The glaze makes this roasted squash the star of the show.

Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema

By Rick Bayless

A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.

Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios

By Lexie Smith

A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.

Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon

By Melissa Clark

An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.

Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage

By Melissa Clark

A creamy fall polenta.

Rice Pudding

By Nick Curtola

A lighter, coconut milk version.

