9 Delicious Winter Squash Recipes

We love the versatility and comfort of winter squash. It can go on pizza, liven up creamy polenta or pasta, add sweetness to a rice pudding, or simply be roasted. You may find yourself wishing for the bounty of spring and summer produce this time of year, but these recipes will prove that you shouldn’t be wishing for warm weather vegetables before you embrace all you can do with the winter candy.
Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing
A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.
Roasted Squash with Red Glaze
The glaze makes this roasted squash the star of the show.
Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema
A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.
Slow-Candied Kabocha With Ricotta and Pistachios
A take on a dish made in homes everywhere from Latin America to Turkey.
Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon
An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.
Butternut Squash Polenta With Ricotta and Fried Sage
A creamy fall polenta.
Rice Pudding
A lighter, coconut milk version.