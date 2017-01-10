Search

Basic Food To Make for Your Bachelor Finale Party

Boring and delicious, just like Nick Viall.

By Lucky Peach
Nick Viall, this season’s bachelor, is a hot person with a bland personality. If you watch The Bachelor, there’s a strong likelihood that you are too. That’s okay. In honor of you, we’ve compiled these foods that basic people like. Make them for your finale watch party. Actually, they’re all delicious and not bland at all!

Spiced Beet Yogurt

By Sabrina Ghayour

A dish that comes together quickly yet delivers on flavor.

View recipe

Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole

By Brette Warshaw

Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.

View recipe

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt

By Alex Raij and Eder Montero

As addictive and easy to eat as a bag of potato chips.

View recipe

Milk Bar Ranch Dip

By Christina Tosi

Ranch is good on everything.

View recipe

Elotes

By Peter Meehan

Ease is not the seat of elotes’ power, flavor is.

View recipe

Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Ben Mims

A vegan version of a classic Super Bowl dip.

View recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip

By Ryan Healey

Going guilt-free never tasted so good.

View recipe

Basic Poached Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

As customizable as it is simple.

View recipe

Roast Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

As elegant as it is easy.

View recipe

Chicken Piccata

By Mary-Frances Heck

Bland breasts get dressed up with a bright pan sauce.

View recipe

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

By Wolfgang Puck

A recipe for the Southern California creation courtesy of Wolfgang Puck, in whose kitchen this legendary pizza was born.

View recipe

Ramen Carbonara

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A little bit wrong, a whole lotta right.

View recipe

Mall Chicken

By Peter Meehan

A mash-up of all your food-court chickens.

View recipe

Katie’s Best Boxed Brownies

By Katie Bull

A classic "recipe."

View recipe

Confetti Cookies

By Christina Tosi

The rockstar combination of snickerdoodle technique and funfetti flavors

View recipe

Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake

By Donna Martin

Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.

View recipe

Green Tea Almond-Raspberry Rainbow Bars

By Genevieve Ko

Inspired by the classic Italian rainbow cookies, but instead of green food coloring, the green layer comes from matcha powder.

View recipe

Peanut Butter and Jelly Babka

By Sarah Digregorio

This is not a True Babka. But I promise that it's delicious, and fun.

View recipe

Pretzel Ice Cream Pie

By Christina Tosi

For the salty and sweet devotee.

View recipe

Tommy’s Margarita

By Tommy's Mexican Restaurant

A modern margarita variation that substitutes agave nectar for triple sec.

View recipe
