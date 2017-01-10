Basic Food To Make for Your Bachelor Finale Party

Nick Viall, this season’s bachelor, is a hot person with a bland personality. If you watch The Bachelor, there’s a strong likelihood that you are too. That’s okay. In honor of you, we’ve compiled these foods that basic people like. Make them for your finale watch party. Actually, they’re all delicious and not bland at all!
Spiced Beet Yogurt
A dish that comes together quickly yet delivers on flavor.
Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole
Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.
Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt
As addictive and easy to eat as a bag of potato chips.
Milk Bar Ranch Dip
Ranch is good on everything.
Elotes
Ease is not the seat of elotes’ power, flavor is.
Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip
A vegan version of a classic Super Bowl dip.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Going guilt-free never tasted so good.
Basic Poached Chicken
As customizable as it is simple.
Roast Chicken
As elegant as it is easy.
Chicken Piccata
Bland breasts get dressed up with a bright pan sauce.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
A recipe for the Southern California creation courtesy of Wolfgang Puck, in whose kitchen this legendary pizza was born.
Ramen Carbonara
A little bit wrong, a whole lotta right.
Mall Chicken
A mash-up of all your food-court chickens.
Katie’s Best Boxed Brownies
A classic "recipe."
Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake
Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.
Green Tea Almond-Raspberry Rainbow Bars
Inspired by the classic Italian rainbow cookies, but instead of green food coloring, the green layer comes from matcha powder.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Babka
This is not a True Babka. But I promise that it's delicious, and fun.
Pretzel Ice Cream Pie
For the salty and sweet devotee.
Tommy’s Margarita
A modern margarita variation that substitutes agave nectar for triple sec.