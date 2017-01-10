Search

HASSELBACK APPLE CAKE

Cakes

9 cakes worthy of a celebration.

By Lucky Peach

All celebrations call for cake, and so do most non-celebratory days. Today happens to be our website, little luckypeach.com’s second birthday. We’ll be smearing birthday cake all over our computer screens to make our website’s birthday is consistent with the typical toddler experience. Just kidding. But, in honor of our birthday celebration, here is a roundup of our favorite cake recipes on the site. We hope you’ll make one and celebrate for us at home.

Wedding Cake

By Brooks Headley

Now, these components will make you a totally doable, totally delicious cake at home.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake

By Christina Tosi

The one and only birthday cake

Arnold Palmer Cake

By Christina Tosi

Classic iced tea-and-lemon flavors: tea cake, lemon mascarpone, almond tea crunch, and Arnold Palmer jelly. Lipton tea bags are a must.

Normal-ish Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

By Christina Tosi

We started with a recipe that originated in the ’20s or ’30s, then tried a bunch of variations from different points of view.

Apple Stack Cake

By Mario Batali

The prima donna of any dessert table.

Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake

By Donna Martin

Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.

Hasselback Apple Cake

By Andrew Tarlow

Hasselbacking is a technique usually reserved for potatoes, but it works really well for apples as well.

Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

By Rachel Khong

The most dangerous cake in the world.

Chocolate Malt Layer Cake

By Christina Tosi

Ovaltine soak and malt fudge and charred marshmallows, what more could you possibly want?

