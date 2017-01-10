All celebrations call for cake, and so do most non-celebratory days. Today happens to be our website, little luckypeach.com’s second birthday. We’ll be smearing birthday cake all over our computer screens to make our website’s birthday is consistent with the typical toddler experience. Just kidding. But, in honor of our birthday celebration, here is a roundup of our favorite cake recipes on the site. We hope you’ll make one and celebrate for us at home.
Wedding Cake
Now, these components will make you a totally doable, totally delicious cake at home.
Milk Bar Birthday Cake
The one and only birthday cake
Arnold Palmer Cake
Classic iced tea-and-lemon flavors: tea cake, lemon mascarpone, almond tea crunch, and Arnold Palmer jelly. Lipton tea bags are a must.
Normal-ish Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
We started with a recipe that originated in the ’20s or ’30s, then tried a bunch of variations from different points of view.
Apple Stack Cake
The prima donna of any dessert table.
Donna Martin’s Red Velvet Cake
Old-school cake with a frosting that will ruin all other frostings for you.
Hasselback Apple Cake
Hasselbacking is a technique usually reserved for potatoes, but it works really well for apples as well.
Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake
The most dangerous cake in the world.
Chocolate Malt Layer Cake
Ovaltine soak and malt fudge and charred marshmallows, what more could you possibly want?