All celebrations call for cake, and so do most non-celebratory days. Today happens to be our website, little luckypeach.com’s second birthday. We’ll be smearing birthday cake all over our computer screens to make our website’s birthday is consistent with the typical toddler experience. Just kidding. But, in honor of our birthday celebration, here is a roundup of our favorite cake recipes on the site. We hope you’ll make one and celebrate for us at home.