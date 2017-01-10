Search

12 Ways to Have Chicken Tonight

A roundup of easy recipes for every cut of bird sold at the supermarket.

By Mary-Frances Heck Art by Gabriele Stabile & Hannah Clark
Chicken: we all cook it. Except for the vegans and stuff. (Sorry about how chickeny this issue is, vegans.) But sometimes we go to the store and stare at all the birds and bird pieces and think, Man, I don’t know what to cook for dinner tonight.

So here’s a roundup of recipes broken down the way chickens are broken down in the store. We’ve got the parts and whole birds. Nothing wild. Solid, simple, home-cookin’ chicken classics to help get dinner on the table.

Drumsticks in Fish-Sauce Caramel

By Mary-Frances Heck

Drumsticks reward careful cooking and bold seasoning.

Jerk Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

Best served with lime wedges and a cold Red Stripe.

Orange-Sesame Chicken Wings

By Mary-Frances Heck

For when you’re feeling nostalgic about takeout Chinese chicken.

Tsukune (Japanese Meatballs)

By Mary-Frances Heck

A way to actually make ground chicken appealing.

Grilled or Roasted Bone-In Chicken Breasts

By Mary-Frances Heck

Turn anyone into a breast lover.

Chicken Piccata

By Mary-Frances Heck

Bland breasts get dressed up with a bright pan sauce.

Tandoori-Style Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

Traditional spices and blast from the grill make for a juicy smokey chicken perfect for dinner or sandwiches.

Basic Poached Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

As customizable as it is simple.

Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs

By Mary-Frances Heck

How to make perfect dark meat every time.

Chicken Cacciatore

By Mary-Frances Heck

A recipe for a delicious dinner that just gets better as leftovers.

Cornell Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

A world-class-research-institution method for juicy, tender chicken.

Roast Chicken

By Mary-Frances Heck

As elegant as it is easy.

