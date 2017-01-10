12 Ways to Have Chicken Tonight

Chicken: we all cook it. Except for the vegans and stuff. (Sorry about how chickeny this issue is, vegans.) But sometimes we go to the store and stare at all the birds and bird pieces and think, Man, I don’t know what to cook for dinner tonight.
So here’s a roundup of recipes broken down the way chickens are broken down in the store. We’ve got the parts and whole birds. Nothing wild. Solid, simple, home-cookin’ chicken classics to help get dinner on the table.
Drumsticks in Fish-Sauce Caramel
Drumsticks reward careful cooking and bold seasoning.
Jerk Chicken
Best served with lime wedges and a cold Red Stripe.
Orange-Sesame Chicken Wings
For when you’re feeling nostalgic about takeout Chinese chicken.
Tsukune (Japanese Meatballs)
A way to actually make ground chicken appealing.
Grilled or Roasted Bone-In Chicken Breasts
Turn anyone into a breast lover.
Chicken Piccata
Bland breasts get dressed up with a bright pan sauce.
Tandoori-Style Chicken
Traditional spices and blast from the grill make for a juicy smokey chicken perfect for dinner or sandwiches.
Basic Poached Chicken
As customizable as it is simple.
Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs
How to make perfect dark meat every time.
Chicken Cacciatore
A recipe for a delicious dinner that just gets better as leftovers.
Cornell Chicken
A world-class-research-institution method for juicy, tender chicken.
Roast Chicken
As elegant as it is easy.