Comforting Pastas for Winter

9 recipes for both easy and elaborate homemade pasta dishes.

By Lucky Peach
These pasta recipes will help cure your winter blues in multiple ways. First, they all involve the time-honored combination of warm carb plus fat, which sooth and sustain you for the long, dark nights. But, many of them are also ambitious projects from top chefs. There’s never a better time to take on making your own noodles than the months of January and February, when you’re holed up at home. (Don’t worry, there are some easier recipes that use pre-made noodles, too.) If you’re looking for a new project, let 2017 be your year of homemade pasta mastery.

Rossejat Negro

By Katie Button

Squid-ink pasta with allioli is a Catalan specialty.

View recipe

Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema

By Rick Bayless

A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.

View recipe

Calamarata alla Boscaiolo (Rigatoni with Tomato, Porcini, and Tuna)

By Mark Ladner

A pasta that makes use of pantry staples.

View recipe

Fresh Tagliatelle with Salsa Cruda

By Joan Sherman

A simple pasta topped with nutty, warming ingredients like hazelnuts, rosemary, parmesan, and nutmeg.

View recipe

Linguine with Mussels and Pecorino

By Mark Ibold

Pair a simple homemade pesto with shellfish and linguine for a creamy, herbaceous dish.

View recipe

Gnocchi alla Romana

By Mark Ladner

The great-grandfather of the gnocchi we know and love.

View recipe

Eggplant Lasagne

By Nancy Silverton

The perfect make-ahead, vegetarian dish for a dinner party.

View recipe

Barbara Lynch’s Anellini alla Pecorara

By Barbara Lynch

Annellini can be cooked in a sauce for longer than other shapes and stay chewy.

View recipe

Gamjatang

By Dave Chang

The soupy sauce is the star of the show, and it makes anything starchy taste good.

View recipe