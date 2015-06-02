Comforting Pastas for Winter

These pasta recipes will help cure your winter blues in multiple ways. First, they all involve the time-honored combination of warm carb plus fat, which sooth and sustain you for the long, dark nights. But, many of them are also ambitious projects from top chefs. There’s never a better time to take on making your own noodles than the months of January and February, when you’re holed up at home. (Don’t worry, there are some easier recipes that use pre-made noodles, too.) If you’re looking for a new project, let 2017 be your year of homemade pasta mastery.
Rossejat Negro
Squid-ink pasta with allioli is a Catalan specialty.
Fettuccine with Butternut Squash and Red Poblano Crema
A creamy, autumnal pasta that gets a flavor boost from red poblanos.
Calamarata alla Boscaiolo (Rigatoni with Tomato, Porcini, and Tuna)
A pasta that makes use of pantry staples.
Fresh Tagliatelle with Salsa Cruda
A simple pasta topped with nutty, warming ingredients like hazelnuts, rosemary, parmesan, and nutmeg.
Linguine with Mussels and Pecorino
Pair a simple homemade pesto with shellfish and linguine for a creamy, herbaceous dish.
Gnocchi alla Romana
The great-grandfather of the gnocchi we know and love.
Eggplant Lasagne
The perfect make-ahead, vegetarian dish for a dinner party.
Barbara Lynch’s Anellini alla Pecorara
Annellini can be cooked in a sauce for longer than other shapes and stay chewy.
Gamjatang
The soupy sauce is the star of the show, and it makes anything starchy taste good.