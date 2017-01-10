Search

Curries for Cold Days

Warm up with these recipes from Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and more.

By Lucky Peach
In these last lingering grueling days of winter, you need food that will warm you   up, but you’ve likely had your fill of soups, and stews, and pastas. Here are some curry ideas, from a variety of countries, that will surely warm and comfort—and get you through the end of February .

Beef Green Curry

By Leela Punyaratabandhu

This beef-forward curry is rich, creamy, and satisfying.

View recipe

Khao Soi Kai

By Andy Ricker

Northern Thai curry noodle soup with chicken.

View recipe

Fish Head Curry

By Rachel Khong

Exactly what it sounds like. Don't be afraid of the head cartilage; dig around for the meat and you'll be rewarded.

View recipe

Leelaw’s Chilaw Crab Curry

By S.H. Fernando, Jr.

Sri Lankan curries, which differ from the curries of its neighbor, India, are laced with different layers of heat from dried red chili powder, crushed flakes, and fresh finger-length green chilies.

View recipe

Singapore Chicken Curry

By Nicholas Tang

A curry reminiscent of growing up in Singapore.

View recipe

Meatball Curry

By Kee Byung-keun

The East Asian cousin of rice and gravy.

View recipe

Japanese Chicken Curry

By Kee Byung-keun

A Louisiana take on Japanese curry.

View recipe

Bunny Chow

By Chris Ying

A Durban speciality: a loaf of white bread stuffed with spicy curry. The perfect portable meal!

View recipe

Chicken Curry

By Zainie Misbach

A South African speciality.

View recipe

Mangalorean Pork Curry

By Julia D'Souza

Passed down through generations.

View recipe

Punjab Goat and Potato Curry

By Bakshish Dean

When we eat “Indian” food in the United States, what we’re usually eating is Punjabi food.

View recipe

Meen Moilee

By Pooja Makhijani

A seafood curry from Kerala.

View recipe
