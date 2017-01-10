Curries for Cold Days

In these last lingering grueling days of winter, you need food that will warm you up, but you’ve likely had your fill of soups, and stews, and pastas. Here are some curry ideas, from a variety of countries, that will surely warm and comfort—and get you through the end of February .
Beef Green Curry
This beef-forward curry is rich, creamy, and satisfying.
Khao Soi Kai
Northern Thai curry noodle soup with chicken.
Fish Head Curry
Exactly what it sounds like. Don't be afraid of the head cartilage; dig around for the meat and you'll be rewarded.
Leelaw’s Chilaw Crab Curry
Sri Lankan curries, which differ from the curries of its neighbor, India, are laced with different layers of heat from dried red chili powder, crushed flakes, and fresh finger-length green chilies.
Singapore Chicken Curry
A curry reminiscent of growing up in Singapore.
Meatball Curry
The East Asian cousin of rice and gravy.
Japanese Chicken Curry
A Louisiana take on Japanese curry.
Bunny Chow
A Durban speciality: a loaf of white bread stuffed with spicy curry. The perfect portable meal!
Chicken Curry
A South African speciality.
Mangalorean Pork Curry
Passed down through generations.
Punjab Goat and Potato Curry
When we eat “Indian” food in the United States, what we’re usually eating is Punjabi food.
Meen Moilee
A seafood curry from Kerala.