What To Drink At Your Super Bowl Party

16 drinks that will relieve beer fatigue, and guarantee a fun time.

By Lucky Peach

Not everyone wants to drink beer all of Super Bowl Sunday—sometimes you really need to switch it up. For that, we’ve compiled a list of worthy cocktail substitutions that will ensure you have a great time, including a bunch of michelada recipes, for people who want beer, but with an extra spicy, tangy, umami kick.

(If you do want to drink beer, it’s totally okay. Check out our guide to crap beer below.)

By Justin Kennedy

Cosme Michelada

By Yana Volfson

A sour-beer version.

Sensa Spritz

By Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau

Meant to evoke the lagoon waters surrounding Venice.

Tommy’s Margarita

By Tommy's Mexican Restaurant

A modern margarita variation that substitutes agave nectar for triple sec.

Trueno Michelada

By Brian Bartels

A spicy and smokey version.

Resting Point

By Lindsay Nader

This bittersweet strawberry margarita is a mashup of reposado (Spanish for “rested”) and punt (Italian for “point”). The recipe comes from Jim Meehan's app, PDT Cocktails.

Tarocco Spritz

By Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau

Inspired by a cocktail from New York City bartender Natasha David.

Limey (+/- Spicy) Beer on the Rocks

By Rick Bayless

A starter michelada.

Jungle Bird

By Pablo Moix

A tiki cocktail that's simple, and easy for home bartenders.

Bicicletta

By Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau

Named for the mode of transportation in which its drinkers toddle home after several drinks.

El Cuñado

By Noah Small

How Empellón does a michelada.

Paloma

By David Wondrich

The Paloma is traditionally prepared with Squirt, which, in Mexico, is sweetened with cane sugar.

Knockemdown Key

By Bon Vivants

Rum, Creme de Banane, and Luxardo Maraschino. Knockdown guaranteed.

Buzzard’s Bay

By Bon Vivants

Large-format gin cocktails for the win.

Gin, Celery, and Cucumber

By Jim Meehan

Tequila, Ginger, and Beet

By Jim Meehan

Beet juice has never tasted so good.

Momofuku Bloody Mary

By John deBary

A Bloody Mary inspired by a pork bun.

