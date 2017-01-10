What To Drink At Your Super Bowl Party

Not everyone wants to drink beer all of Super Bowl Sunday—sometimes you really need to switch it up. For that, we’ve compiled a list of worthy cocktail substitutions that will ensure you have a great time, including a bunch of michelada recipes, for people who want beer, but with an extra spicy, tangy, umami kick.
(If you do want to drink beer, it’s totally okay. Check out our guide to crap beer below.)
Cosme Michelada
A sour-beer version.
Sensa Spritz
Meant to evoke the lagoon waters surrounding Venice.
Tommy’s Margarita
A modern margarita variation that substitutes agave nectar for triple sec.
Trueno Michelada
A spicy and smokey version.
Resting Point
This bittersweet strawberry margarita is a mashup of reposado (Spanish for “rested”) and punt (Italian for “point”). The recipe comes from Jim Meehan's app, PDT Cocktails.
Tarocco Spritz
Inspired by a cocktail from New York City bartender Natasha David.
Limey (+/- Spicy) Beer on the Rocks
A starter michelada.
Jungle Bird
A tiki cocktail that's simple, and easy for home bartenders.
Bicicletta
Named for the mode of transportation in which its drinkers toddle home after several drinks.
El Cuñado
How Empellón does a michelada.
Paloma
The Paloma is traditionally prepared with Squirt, which, in Mexico, is sweetened with cane sugar.
Knockemdown Key
Rum, Creme de Banane, and Luxardo Maraschino. Knockdown guaranteed.
Buzzard’s Bay
Large-format gin cocktails for the win.
Tequila, Ginger, and Beet
Beet juice has never tasted so good.
Momofuku Bloody Mary
A Bloody Mary inspired by a pork bun.