What to Eat for Breakfast Christmas Morning

As you get older, maybe presents become less motivating, and you don’t feel that pull to get out of bed on Christmas morning that you once did. The spark of Christmas may get duller every year, but breakfast never, ever gets old. The smell of sausage-stuffed cinnamon rolls, bacon, and tomatoey baked eggs are sure to lure you from bed and maybe rekindle your childish wonder. Here are some ideas for what to make Christmas morning.
Sticky Buns
For hardcore fans of sweet breakfast pastries, this sticky, buttery bun is heaven.
Quiche Lorraine
A classic quiche lorraine is made with the addition of bits of cooked bacon and a hint of nutmeg and black pepper.
Sausage Cinnamon Rolls
Take putting syrup on your sausage to the furthest possible conclusion.
Glazed Bacon
This recipe is a part of the Saratoga Club Sandwich, served at Parm—though it's also delicious on its own, or with eggs.
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cipollini Onions, Mascarpone
Creamy Northern-Italian style scrambled eggs.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Extra light and fluffy.
Baked Eggs
Italian baked eggs with chilies and tomato.