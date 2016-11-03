What to Eat for Breakfast Christmas Morning

As you get older, maybe presents become less motivating, and you don’t feel that pull to get out of bed on Christmas morning that you once did. The spark of Christmas may get duller every year, but breakfast never, ever gets old. The smell of sausage-stuffed cinnamon rolls, bacon, and tomatoey baked eggs are sure to lure you from bed and maybe rekindle your childish wonder. Here are some ideas for what to make Christmas morning.