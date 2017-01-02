Search

Egg Recipes to Make for Brunch This Weekend

Six recipes to make for breakfast.

By Lucky Peach
This is inspired by  our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg. 

Brunch is all about eggs, and in case you haven’t heard, Lucky Peach is all about eggs these days. So, here is a roundup of egg recipes that will make all your weekend breakfast dreams come true. Make a giant pot of coffee, get out the wedding section of the Times, and invite your friends over for pre-chickens.

Shakshouka

By Michael Solomonov

A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.

Baked Eggs

By Hillary Sterling

Italian baked eggs with chilies and tomato.

Pot Roast Trotter, Bacon, and Eggs

By Fergus Henderson

A breakfast so good from tip to toe.

Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies

By Hillary Sterling

The perfect complete meal.

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cipollini Onions, Mascarpone

By Hillary Sterling

Creamy Northern Italian–style scrambled eggs.

Albany Bologna Cups

By Stephen Tanner

A Georgia cafeteria favorite.

