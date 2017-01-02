Egg Recipes to Make for Brunch This Weekend

This is inspired by our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.
Brunch is all about eggs, and in case you haven’t heard, Lucky Peach is all about eggs these days. So, here is a roundup of egg recipes that will make all your weekend breakfast dreams come true. Make a giant pot of coffee, get out the wedding section of the Times, and invite your friends over for pre-chickens.
Shakshouka
A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.
Baked Eggs
Italian baked eggs with chilies and tomato.
Pot Roast Trotter, Bacon, and Eggs
A breakfast so good from tip to toe.
Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies
The perfect complete meal.
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cipollini Onions, Mascarpone
Creamy Northern Italian–style scrambled eggs.
Albany Bologna Cups
A Georgia cafeteria favorite.