Now reading Eight Party Dips for New Year’s Eve
Eight Party Dips for New Year’s Eve

Dip it good with these staff recipes.

By Lucky Peach

We love dips and often make them to celebrate things and people and holidays. They go well with crackers, chips, and vegetables, and especially with a cold beer or glass of wine. Here are a few we like enough to serve regularly. You should make them too.

Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole

By Brette Warshaw

Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.

View recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip

By Ryan Healey

Going guilt-free never tasted so good.

View recipe

Sweet Chili Philly

By Joanna Sciarrino

Why be fancy when you can be delicious?

View recipe

Grandma Bravo’s Salsa

By Peter Romero

Three different peppers to make one great salsa.

View recipe

Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Chris Cohen

Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.

View recipe

Carrot Cashew Spread

By Kate Neuhaus

A "healthy" alternative to the usual appetizers.

View recipe

Beau Monde Dip

By Kristina Bornholtz

Delightfully retro.

View recipe

Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños

By Emily Johnson

Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.

View recipe
dips, holidays, staff dips