Eight Party Dips for New Year’s Eve

We love dips and often make them to celebrate things and people and holidays. They go well with crackers, chips, and vegetables, and especially with a cold beer or glass of wine. Here are a few we like enough to serve regularly. You should make them too.
Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole
Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Going guilt-free never tasted so good.
Sweet Chili Philly
Why be fancy when you can be delicious?
Grandma Bravo’s Salsa
Three different peppers to make one great salsa.
Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-Artichoke taken to the next level.
Carrot Cashew Spread
A "healthy" alternative to the usual appetizers.
Beau Monde Dip
Delightfully retro.
Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños
Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.