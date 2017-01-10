Five of the Easiest Desserts You Can Make

There are a lot of situations in life that call for instant dessert gratification. You could be having a dinner party and need a quick but satisfying kicker to the meal, or you could be at home alone feeling sad and self-destructive. In dark times and in happy times, these absolutely brain-dead desserts are there for you. Throw together a boxed brownie mix, make a mug cakes that takes literally a total of two minutes, or crunch up cookies, ice cream, or Ritz crackers for super simple pie solutions.