Five of the Easiest Desserts You Can Make

There are a lot of situations in life that call for instant dessert gratification. You could be having a dinner party and need a quick but satisfying kicker to the meal, or you could be at home alone feeling sad and self-destructive. In dark times and in happy times, these absolutely brain-dead desserts are there for you. Throw together a boxed brownie mix, make a mug cakes that takes literally a total of two minutes, or crunch up cookies, ice cream, or Ritz crackers for super simple pie solutions.
Mock Apple Pie
In fact, there isn’t any fruit in the pie at all—the bulk of the filling is made from Ritz crackers.
Katie’s Best Boxed Brownies
A classic "recipe."
Ice Cream Pie Matrix
One formula, endless combinations.
Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake
The most dangerous cake in the world.