Search

Now reading Five of the Easiest Desserts You Can Make

Five of the Easiest Desserts You Can Make

When you're having a bad day and you need dessert ASAP.

By Lucky Peach
StrawberryPie_165-954x636

There are a lot of situations in life that call for instant dessert gratification. You could be having a dinner party and need a quick but satisfying kicker to the meal, or you could be at home alone feeling sad and self-destructive. In dark times and in happy times, these absolutely brain-dead desserts are there for you. Throw together a boxed brownie mix, make a mug cakes that takes literally a total of two minutes, or crunch up cookies, ice cream, or Ritz crackers for super simple pie solutions.

Mock Apple Pie

By Anna Hezel & Gabriella Paiella

In fact, there isn’t any fruit in the pie at all—the bulk of the filling is made from Ritz crackers.

View recipe

Katie’s Best Boxed Brownies

By Katie Bull

A classic "recipe."

View recipe

Ice Cream Pie Matrix

By Brette Warshaw

One formula, endless combinations.

View recipe

Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

By Rachel Khong

The most dangerous cake in the world.

View recipe
dessert, ice cream, ice cream pie, mug cake, pie