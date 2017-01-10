17 of Our Favorite Foods To Eat While Watching TV

Watching TV is one of life’s great pleasures because you can fill your home with human voices, but you don’t need to talk back. TV demands nothing of you. The only thing that makes the whole experience better is the very healthy idea of eating snacks while watching endless hours of television. Here are some suggestions for what to make when you’ve got things to watch, with friends or alone. We’re not judging.
Pecan Pie Popcorn
Satisfy Falcons fans in your life with a snack version of the classic Southern dessert.
Furikake Kettle Corn
Serve, with beer, to friends.
Caramelized Scallion Dip
The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.
Kitchen Sink Brownies
Absolutely everything good in life.
Grandma Bravo’s Salsa
Three different peppers to make one great salsa.
Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt
As addictive and easy to eat as a bag of potato chips.
Party Nachos
Build a tower of crunch for your next gathering.
Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip
A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.
Miso Butterscotch Topping
Burnt things are good. Miso is good. Therefore burnt miso must be great.
Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake
The most dangerous cake in the world.
Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread
A full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.
Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños
Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.
Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole
Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.
Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon
An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.
Deep Fried Wontons
Fried pork dumplings.
Coconut Mochi
Much easier to make than the traditional stovetop method.