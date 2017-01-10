Search

Now reading 17 of Our Favorite Foods To Eat While Watching TV

17 of Our Favorite Foods To Eat While Watching TV

Michelle Obama really recommends this.

By Lucky Peach
unspecified-3-3

Watching TV is one of life’s great pleasures because you can fill your home with human voices, but you don’t need to talk back. TV demands nothing of you. The only thing that makes the whole experience better is the very healthy idea of eating snacks while watching endless hours of television. Here are some suggestions for what to make when you’ve got things to watch, with friends or alone. We’re not judging.

Pecan Pie Popcorn

By Ben Mims

Satisfy Falcons fans in your life with a snack version of the classic Southern dessert.

View recipe

Furikake Kettle Corn

By Roy Choi

Serve, with beer, to friends.

View recipe

Caramelized Scallion Dip

By Ben Mims

The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.

View recipe

Kitchen Sink Brownies

By Ben Mims

Absolutely everything good in life.

View recipe

Grandma Bravo’s Salsa

By Peter Romero

Three different peppers to make one great salsa.

View recipe

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt

By Alex Raij and Eder Montero

As addictive and easy to eat as a bag of potato chips.

View recipe

Party Nachos

By Christina Tosi

Build a tower of crunch for your next gathering.

View recipe

Corn Cookie Ham and Cheese

By Christina Tosi

Sometimes you want a sandwich, but you don’t have any bread at home; so just use cookies.

View recipe

Kimcheez-Its with Blue Cheese Dip

By Christina Tosi

A thing of beauty for late-night snackers.

View recipe

Miso Butterscotch Topping

By Peter Meehan

Burnt things are good. Miso is good. Therefore burnt miso must be great.

View recipe

Two-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

By Rachel Khong

The most dangerous cake in the world.

View recipe

Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread

By Ben Mims

A full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.

View recipe

Jess’s Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños

By Emily Johnson

Spicy, sweet, and simple to make.

View recipe

Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole

By Brette Warshaw

Perfectly textured: more salad-y than gloopy.

View recipe

Butternut Squash Pizza With Sage and Roasted Lemon

By Melissa Clark

An unexpectedly citrusy pizza.

View recipe

Deep Fried Wontons

By Kei Lum Chan

Fried pork dumplings.

View recipe

Coconut Mochi

By Genevieve Ko

Much easier to make than the traditional stovetop method.

View recipe
dip, food, snacks, tv