Four Iconic Egg Dishes from Top Chefs

How the world's top chefs cook the world's most important food.

By Lucky Peach
This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview and the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.

To hear many cooks and chefs speak about eggs, they are the most important food in the world. A seemingly simple ingredient, they require masterful technique and precise execution. Here are four iconic egg dishes from top chefs, including Daniel Boulud’s creamy, buttery, nearly perfect Omelette Farcie; Alice Waters’ simple fried egg that’s made in a spoon over an open fire; Alain Passard’s chaud-froid d’oeuf fermier, sirop d’érable, the signature dish of his restaurant Arpège, brought to us by way of Dave Chang; and finally Momofuku Ko’s signature egg, which pairs the creaminess of a soft-cooked hen egg with the burst of saltiness in caviar. Try recreating these icons at home, or simply brush up on your knowledge of some of the world’s greatest egg dishes.

Arpège Egg

By Dave Chang

Or Alain Passard's Chaud-froid d’Oeuf au Sirop d’Érable, if you can pronounce that.

Soft-Cooked Hen Egg with Caviar, Onions, and Potato

By Dave Chang

Humble and creamy eggs beautifully juxtapose decadent and salty caviar.

Arzak Egg

By Dave Chang

The easiest way to make a poached egg look fancy.

