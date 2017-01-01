Search

Healthy Recipes for the New Year

It's time to stop being gross.

By Lucky Peach
It’s the time of year when the internet shames you into eating right. Here’s our obligatory roundup of healthyish, vegetable-centric recipes for all of your aspirational, be-the-best-you-you-can-be in 2017 needs. There are recipes from our cookbook, Power Vegetables, as well as offerings from places where people who are attractive eat, like Sqirl and Gjusta.

Cauliflower Chaat

By Peter Meehan

A not-actually-very-Indian-at-all dish.

Marinated Radicchio and Beet Salad with Labneh Cheese Balls

By Nancy Silverton

A beet salad that will convince nonbelievers.

Turmeric Tonic

By Jessica Koslow

Inflammation is the devil.

Arab or Israeli Salad

By Peter Meehan

Toss it with a pita and some sumac, and you've got a fattoush salad.

Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Honey-Garlic Dressing, Feta, & Pine Nuts

By Travis Lett

This heirloom variety of spinach makes a brilliant bed for more substantial garnishes, like olives and feta.

Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing

By Nancy Silverton

A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.

Broccoli Rabe, Olives, Citrus

By Andrew Tarlow

A great winter salad.

Turnip and Purple-Barley Salad With Nori Dressing

By Travis Lett

From Gjusta in LA.

Roasted Mole Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Bowl

By Bricia Lopez

A home recipe from Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza.

Fergus Salad

By Peter Meehan

One of the best salads of all time.

Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies

By Hillary Sterling

The perfect complete meal.

Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl

By Jessica Koslow

The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.

Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda

By Peter Meehan

A solid winter salad.

Stewed Tomatoes

By Ashley Christensen

The simplest tomato recipe.

Yellow Mole with Grilled Fennel and Portobello Mushroom

By Rick Bayless

All cultures leave room for blow-off-the-top feasts.

Kale Salad Dressing

By Peter Meehan

To be served over kale, duh.

Ritu’s Grated Carrot Salad

By Peter Meehan

So good, there will rarely be leftovers.

