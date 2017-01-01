Healthy Recipes for the New Year

It’s the time of year when the internet shames you into eating right. Here’s our obligatory roundup of healthyish, vegetable-centric recipes for all of your aspirational, be-the-best-you-you-can-be in 2017 needs. There are recipes from our cookbook, Power Vegetables, as well as offerings from places where people who are attractive eat, like Sqirl and Gjusta.
Cauliflower Chaat
A not-actually-very-Indian-at-all dish.
Marinated Radicchio and Beet Salad with Labneh Cheese Balls
A beet salad that will convince nonbelievers.
Turmeric Tonic
Inflammation is the devil.
Arab or Israeli Salad
Toss it with a pita and some sumac, and you've got a fattoush salad.
Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Honey-Garlic Dressing, Feta, & Pine Nuts
This heirloom variety of spinach makes a brilliant bed for more substantial garnishes, like olives and feta.
Roasted Vegetable Medley with Yogurt Dressing
A roasted vegetable dish that's worthy of a special occasion.
Broccoli Rabe, Olives, Citrus
A great winter salad.
Turnip and Purple-Barley Salad With Nori Dressing
From Gjusta in LA.
Roasted Mole Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Bowl
A home recipe from Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza.
Fergus Salad
One of the best salads of all time.
Spinach Salad, Feta, Toasted Farro, Grilled Onions, Calabrian Chilies
The perfect complete meal.
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
The definitive grain bowl at Sqirl.
Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda
A solid winter salad.
Stewed Tomatoes
The simplest tomato recipe.
Yellow Mole with Grilled Fennel and Portobello Mushroom
All cultures leave room for blow-off-the-top feasts.
Kale Salad Dressing
To be served over kale, duh.
Ritu’s Grated Carrot Salad
So good, there will rarely be leftovers.