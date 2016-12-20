Search

Holiday Gut Busters

The most decadent foods you could possibly make this holiday season.

By Lucky Peach
Do you ever sit around with your family at the holiday season, in front of a cozy fire, wondering, “I wonder what I could eat that would make me feel too full to function?”

We know you have, and as an answer to this we’ve compiled our absolutely most decadent, gut-busting recipes together here, because the year is almost over and you should cover yourself in bulky sweaters and go out with a bang. If this looks like a totally random compilation of dishes that don’t really go together, that’s because it is. We combed our site quite simply looking for the fattiest, carbiest, most satisfying ways to end 2016 with indulgence.

Eight-Treasure Stuffed Calabash Duck

By Fuchsia Dunlop

ba bao hu lu ya 八宝葫芦鸭

Fried Chicken and Gravy

By Sean Brock

A recipe that uses five different fats to give you even more flavor.

Butterscotch Budino With Caramel Sauce and Rosemary–Pine Nut Cookies

By Nancy Silverton

An Italian take on butterscotch pudding, from Mozza in Los Angeles.

Spaghetti-and-Meatball Pie

By Dana Cree

A superior way to do carb-on-carb.

Galette des Rois

By Dana Cree

A cake fit for a king.

Corn Cheese

By Peter Meehan

There’s something about corn cheese that’s hard to say no to.

Gingerbread Bûche de Noël

By Dorie Greenspan

It’s a project, yes, but a completely satisfying and delicious one.

Albany Bologna Cups

By Stephen Tanner

A Georgia cafeteria favorite.

Mapo Ramen

By Danny Bowien & Chris Ying

Ideal for a cold night, but total suicide in the summer.

Crack Pie

By Christina Tosi

The original.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

By Elaine Goodman

A pudding made with sugar and butter and sticky dates and vanilla can't be bad.

Cheeseburger Tacos

By Alex Stupak

The epitome of cultural exchange.

The Pastrami Burger

By George Motz

A cheeseburger bursting with a soft pile of glorious pastrami is a sight to behold.

Gravy Fries

By Kevin Pemoulie

Serve up these confited and pan-roasted nugget potatoes smothered with chili for a tastier take on the New Jersey classic.

Corn Cookie Ham and Cheese

By Christina Tosi

Sometimes you want a sandwich, but you don’t have any bread at home; so just use cookies.

Danger Dog

By Chris Ying

AKA Tijuana Bacon Dog, Bacon-Wrapped Dog, Street Dog, and Sonoran Hot Dog.

Mile End Doughnuts

By Eli Sussman

Better-than-Hanukkah doughnuts filled with chocolate and Cardamaro, topped with cinnamon sugar and more chocolate.

Fried Chicken Salad

By Kevin Pang

What to do with your leftover KFC.

Hot Dog Chili

By Kevin Pemoulie

A 99-cent add-on to deep-fried hot dogs all over New Jersey.

Hawaiian Fried Chicken

By Sam Henderson

Hawaiian chicken with Spam fried rice.

