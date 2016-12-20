Holiday Gut Busters

Do you ever sit around with your family at the holiday season, in front of a cozy fire, wondering, “I wonder what I could eat that would make me feel too full to function?”
We know you have, and as an answer to this we’ve compiled our absolutely most decadent, gut-busting recipes together here, because the year is almost over and you should cover yourself in bulky sweaters and go out with a bang. If this looks like a totally random compilation of dishes that don’t really go together, that’s because it is. We combed our site quite simply looking for the fattiest, carbiest, most satisfying ways to end 2016 with indulgence.
Eight-Treasure Stuffed Calabash Duck
ba bao hu lu ya 八宝葫芦鸭
Fried Chicken and Gravy
A recipe that uses five different fats to give you even more flavor.
Spaghetti-and-Meatball Pie
A superior way to do carb-on-carb.
Galette des Rois
A cake fit for a king.
Corn Cheese
There’s something about corn cheese that’s hard to say no to.
Gingerbread Bûche de Noël
It’s a project, yes, but a completely satisfying and delicious one.
Albany Bologna Cups
A Georgia cafeteria favorite.
Mapo Ramen
Ideal for a cold night, but total suicide in the summer.
Crack Pie
The original.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A pudding made with sugar and butter and sticky dates and vanilla can't be bad.
Cheeseburger Tacos
The epitome of cultural exchange.
The Pastrami Burger
A cheeseburger bursting with a soft pile of glorious pastrami is a sight to behold.
Gravy Fries
Serve up these confited and pan-roasted nugget potatoes smothered with chili for a tastier take on the New Jersey classic.
Danger Dog
AKA Tijuana Bacon Dog, Bacon-Wrapped Dog, Street Dog, and Sonoran Hot Dog.
Mile End Doughnuts
Better-than-Hanukkah doughnuts filled with chocolate and Cardamaro, topped with cinnamon sugar and more chocolate.
Fried Chicken Salad
What to do with your leftover KFC.
Hot Dog Chili
A 99-cent add-on to deep-fried hot dogs all over New Jersey.
Hawaiian Fried Chicken
Hawaiian chicken with Spam fried rice.