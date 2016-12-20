Search

Holiday Pies

Five pies you should have around this season.

By Lucky Peach
Pie is one of the major food groups of the holidays, so we’ve rounded up our most seasonal offerings in the category for all of your holiday baking needs. We’ve got Milk Bar’s famous Crack Pie here for the ambitious, and two offerings from Mario Batali that are delicious and easy for home cooks. We’ve also got a recipe for a certain famous pie from Louisville, Kentucky that shall go unnamed for legal reasons, and a mock apple pie if the real deal is just too much to handle after a long, tough year.

Butterscotch Pie

By Mario Batali

Simple to make, but sophisticated in flavor.

Crack Pie

By Christina Tosi

The original.

Cheddar Cheese Apple Pie

By Mario Batali

Add a savory element to your Thanksgiving pie.

Staci O’Sullivan’s ***** Pie

By Staci O'Sullivan

Our version of this recipe is the best by a country mile; others are too syrupy, use carelessly selected walnuts, or pride themselves on a filling so loose it’s practically granola.

Mock Apple Pie

By Anna Hezel & Gabriella Paiella

In fact, there isn’t any fruit in the pie at all—the bulk of the filling is made from Ritz crackers.

