Holiday Pies

Pie is one of the major food groups of the holidays, so we’ve rounded up our most seasonal offerings in the category for all of your holiday baking needs. We’ve got Milk Bar’s famous Crack Pie here for the ambitious, and two offerings from Mario Batali that are delicious and easy for home cooks. We’ve also got a recipe for a certain famous pie from Louisville, Kentucky that shall go unnamed for legal reasons, and a mock apple pie if the real deal is just too much to handle after a long, tough year.
Butterscotch Pie
Simple to make, but sophisticated in flavor.
Crack Pie
The original.
Cheddar Cheese Apple Pie
Add a savory element to your Thanksgiving pie.
Staci O’Sullivan’s ***** Pie
Our version of this recipe is the best by a country mile; others are too syrupy, use carelessly selected walnuts, or pride themselves on a filling so loose it’s practically granola.
Mock Apple Pie
In fact, there isn’t any fruit in the pie at all—the bulk of the filling is made from Ritz crackers.