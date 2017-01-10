Search

Homemade Pho

Six recipes that will suit your needsâ€”whether you're looking for an easy meal or a new kitchen project.

By Lucky Peach
As is the case with homemade ramen, making pho isn’t necessarily an easy endeavor that you’d tackle on a Tuesday night. But the effort is worth it for the outcome. There’s not much that’s better than a warm, soothing bowl of pho, and if you’re looking for a new cooking project, making your own pho noodles and stewing bones to make broth is a great one. That said, we’ve even got a solution here from our cookbook, 101 Easy Asian Recipes, for slow-cooker pho that will easily and happily feed your family on a weeknight.

Fresh Pho Noodles

By Angie Hong

You're only four ingredients away.

Slow Cooker Pho

By Peter Meehan

From 101 Easy Asian Recipes.

Pho Bo

By Charles Phan

Making pho is like making a whiskey cocktail, itâ€™s about the ratio.

Pho Ga

By Andrea Nguyen

Classic chicken pho.

Pho Ap Chao Bo

By Angie Hong

Stir-fried beef and vegetables over crisp pho noodles.

Pho Ga

By Charles Phan

Charles Phan's recipe.

