Homemade Pho

As is the case with homemade ramen, making pho isn’t necessarily an easy endeavor that you’d tackle on a Tuesday night. But the effort is worth it for the outcome. There’s not much that’s better than a warm, soothing bowl of pho, and if you’re looking for a new cooking project, making your own pho noodles and stewing bones to make broth is a great one. That said, we’ve even got a solution here from our cookbook, 101 Easy Asian Recipes, for slow-cooker pho that will easily and happily feed your family on a weeknight.