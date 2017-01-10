How To Make a Mardi Gras Feast

Basically, the only requisite food for a Mardi Gras party is king cake. Here we’ve got a fancier-looking layer cake version that’s easy and equally delicious as the original. To pad people’s stomachs for the big cake, make this traditional chicken and sausage gumbo—here, charred halves of okra lend a smoky taste and cut okra’s tendency toward slime. To wash it all down, we’ve got a spin on Cafe Brûlot—a classic New Orleans cocktail that entails pouring flaming alcohol down a clove-studded orange peel. Instead, this recipe takes all the classic flavors: coffee, cognac, and orange, and uses Clement Creole orange shrub, a refined, less-sweet liqueur that plays off spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Be sure to set the drink aflame when serving, though. Some traditions are meant to be kept.