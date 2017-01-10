Three Taiwanese Breakfast Classics

We’re always told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—but nowhere does that feel more true than Taiwan. Lines form at little restaurants slinging hot bowls of dou jiang, savory soy milk topped with sesame oil and radishes. On the streets, vendors hawk delicious pork floss–stuffed rice tubes called fan tuan.

But growing up in upstate New York, Taiwanese breakfasts were weekend-only occurrences. We couldn’t dash to our neighborhood congee spot; dou jiang wasn’t a quick snack—our mom had to make the soy milk from scratch. The hard work she put into re-creating these dishes gave us an appreciation for her food and the culture they came from. Now that we’re busy running Mimi Cheng’s, we’ve simplified the recipes to save a little time. Anything that helps us bring a little bit of Taiwan home is worth it to us.