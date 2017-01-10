The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Menu

This year the Patriots face the Falcons, but we’re more concerned with the food we’re going to shove in our faces. There’s no better occasion than a Super Bowl party to feast on an array of appetizers, and we’ve designed the perfect spread for you here. There are a few classics with twists, like an artichoke dip that won’t make you feel gross after two bites, and buffalo chicken nuggets that won’t leave you incapacitated by saucey fingers. There’s an epic battle, staging a contest between Boston baked bean and Atlanta’s pecan pie in popcorn form—see which gets eaten more. There are nachos with pimento cheese flavors, and finally a round of brownies stuffed with potato chips and pretzels to end on a salty-sweet note. You’ll win the game before it even starts.