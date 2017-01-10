Search

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Menu

By Lucky Peach
This year the Patriots face the Falcons, but we’re more concerned with the food we’re going to shove in our faces. There’s no better occasion than a Super Bowl party to feast on an array of appetizers, and we’ve designed the perfect spread for you here. There are a few classics with twists, like an artichoke dip that won’t make you feel gross after two bites, and buffalo chicken nuggets that won’t leave you incapacitated by saucey fingers. There’s an epic battle, staging a contest between Boston baked bean and Atlanta’s pecan pie in popcorn form—see which gets eaten more. There are nachos with pimento cheese flavors, and finally a round of brownies stuffed with potato chips and pretzels to end on a salty-sweet note. You’ll win the game before it even starts.

Caramelized Scallion Dip

By Ben Mims

The easiest and fastest route to caramelized-dip heaven.

Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Ben Mims

A vegan version of a classic Super Bowl dip.

Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery

By Ben Mims

Saucy nuggets served like cocktail weenies.

Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread

By Ben Mims

A full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.

Boston Baked Bean Popcorn

By Ben Mims

Feed Patriots fans at your Super Bowl party with this sweet-and-salty popcorn for a crowd.

Pecan Pie Popcorn

By Ben Mims

Satisfy Falcons fans in your life with a snack version of the classic Southern dessert.

Pimento Cheese Nachos

By Ben Mims

Nachos that use the winning pimento cheese formula.

Kitchen Sink Brownies

By Ben Mims

Absolutely everything good in life.

