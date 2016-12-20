Search

Pork Recipes for the Holidays

Seven ideas to help you ditch that spiral ham.

By Lucky Peach
If you’ve been eating ham year after year on the holidays, maybe you’re sick of it. Or maybe not. Either way, we’ve rounded up some alternative things to do with pigs—recipes that are Indian, Korean, American, and a few Momofuku favorites—so you can switch things up if you want to.

Bo Ssäm

By Dave Chang

Like the dish at every Korean restaurant, except the ingredients are awesome

View recipe

Momofuku Pork Belly

By Dave Chang

Momofuku's master recipe.

View recipe

The Salt Lord’s Pork Chop

By Daniel Patterson

Salt can do anything: flavor, preserve, inspire. It's also an ingredient you'll pretty much always be able to get your hands on.

View recipe

Pork Posole

By John Currence

Cheap, easy, and delicious.

View recipe

Southern-Style Pork Vindaloo and Green Bean Verakka with Cardamom Cornbread

By Asha Gomez

Vindaloo is a dish that traveled across cultures, and sometimes got lost in translation as a result.

View recipe

Mangalorean Pork Curry

By Julia D'Souza

Passed down through generations.

View recipe

Momofuku Pork Shoulder

By Dave Chang

Momofuku's master recipe for buns, ramen, and whatever else you want pork shoulder for.

View recipe
