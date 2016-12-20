Pork Recipes for the Holidays

If you’ve been eating ham year after year on the holidays, maybe you’re sick of it. Or maybe not. Either way, we’ve rounded up some alternative things to do with pigs—recipes that are Indian, Korean, American, and a few Momofuku favorites—so you can switch things up if you want to.
Bo Ssäm
Like the dish at every Korean restaurant, except the ingredients are awesome
Momofuku Pork Belly
Momofuku's master recipe.
The Salt Lord’s Pork Chop
Salt can do anything: flavor, preserve, inspire. It's also an ingredient you'll pretty much always be able to get your hands on.
Pork Posole
Cheap, easy, and delicious.
Southern-Style Pork Vindaloo and Green Bean Verakka with Cardamom Cornbread
Vindaloo is a dish that traveled across cultures, and sometimes got lost in translation as a result.
Mangalorean Pork Curry
Passed down through generations.
Momofuku Pork Shoulder
Momofuku's master recipe for buns, ramen, and whatever else you want pork shoulder for.