Red Sauce Classics from Mamma Guidara’s

Our favorite way to spend a lazy Sunday is to get together with family and friends, polish off a few bottles of Chianti, and spend the entirety of the afternoon gently stirring a simmering cauldron of red sauce, breading, frying, and melting cheese on things, boiling pasta just so, and sitting down at a big table for a garlicky feast. Couple this with virtually our entire company (sans-Daniel Humm) hailing from New York City and its suburbs; which meant countless childhood birthdays at Mamma Leone’s in the Theater District, feasts at Mario’s on Arthur Avenue (pre- or post-Yankees game), dates at Emilio’s Ballato on Houston, and the desperate search for the Holy Grail: a table at Rao’s.

Sunday night supper at The NoMad Bar is our celebration of all of this. The red-checkered tablecloths, the warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more about Mama Guidara’s, and purchase tickets, here. In the meantime, check out the recipes for three Italian-American staples below.