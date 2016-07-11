Roast Chicken, Three Ways

Roast chicken is one of the most rewarding and delicious meals you can make—for a crowd, for yourself on a Sunday night with the leftovers portioned out into various lunch salads for the rest of the week, or to feed your family. Here are three variations on a classic comfort. One is from Asha Gomez, and her great cookbook My Two Souths, which combines the flavors of her native southern India and her home of Atlanta. One, from Sam Henderson, formerly of wd~50, is glazed with soy sauce and agave and easy to make for a weeknight dinner. Finally, there is a recipe for a grilled whole bird, done Thai style, from Andy Ricker of Pok Pok.