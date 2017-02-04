Romantic Breakfasts to Make the Morning After Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of hype from the Hallmark crowd, but what about the day after Valentine’s Day? Presumably the romance shouldn’t end at midnight on the 14th. Show your wife, or husband, or live-in person that you’re romantically involved with, or overnight guest, or your dog, that you love them by preparing the second most romantic meal of the day: breakfast. (This is made up.) If this is the first night you’ve spent together, you’ll learn whether they are a sweet or savory breakfast person—this is character defining (not really at all). Here, we’ve got recipes for eggs, granola, and pancakes, that will keep the love going all year.
Buvette’s Steamed Scrambled Eggs
A simple method for making pillowy creamy eggs, from Jody Williams, the culinary force behind Buvette Gastrothèque in the West Village.
Baked Eggs
Italian baked eggs with chilies and tomato.
Baked Brown-Butter Sugar Pancakes with Sautéed Apples
Similar to what is sometimes called a “Dutch Baby,” this dish is somewhere between a popover and a pancake.
Gjelina Granola
The key is to keep mixing it.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Extra light and fluffy.
Daniel Boulud’s Omelette Farcie
This traditional french omelet is a labor of love, but one more than worth the effort.
Shakshouka
A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cipollini Onions, Mascarpone
Creamy Northern Italian–style scrambled eggs.