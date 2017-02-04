Romantic Breakfasts to Make the Morning After Valentine’s Day

Search

The spirit of St. Valentine should last beyond the day.

By Lucky Peach
Valentine’s Day gets a lot of hype from the Hallmark crowd, but what about the day after Valentine’s Day? Presumably the romance shouldn’t end at midnight on the 14th. Show your wife, or husband, or live-in person that you’re romantically involved with, or overnight guest, or your dog, that you love them by preparing the second most romantic meal of the day: breakfast. (This is made up.) If this is the first night you’ve spent together, you’ll learn whether they are a sweet or savory breakfast person—this is character defining (not really at all). Here, we’ve got recipes for eggs, granola, and pancakes, that will keep the love going all year.

Buvette’s Steamed Scrambled Eggs

By Jody Williams

A simple method for making pillowy creamy eggs, from Jody Williams, the culinary force behind Buvette Gastrothèque in the West Village.

Baked Eggs

By Hillary Sterling

Italian baked eggs with chilies and tomato.

Baked Brown-Butter Sugar Pancakes with Sautéed Apples

By Marc Meyer

Similar to what is sometimes called a “Dutch Baby,” this dish is somewhere between a popover and a pancake.

Gjelina Granola

By Nicole Rucker

The key is to keep mixing it.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

By Hillary Sterling

Extra light and fluffy.

Daniel Boulud’s Omelette Farcie

By Daniel Boulud

This traditional french omelet is a labor of love, but one more than worth the effort.

Shakshouka

By Michael Solomonov

A dish so flexible, you could cook it with a space heater.

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cipollini Onions, Mascarpone

By Hillary Sterling

Creamy Northern Italian–style scrambled eggs.

