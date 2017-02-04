Romantic Breakfasts to Make the Morning After Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of hype from the Hallmark crowd, but what about the day after Valentine’s Day? Presumably the romance shouldn’t end at midnight on the 14th. Show your wife, or husband, or live-in person that you’re romantically involved with, or overnight guest, or your dog, that you love them by preparing the second most romantic meal of the day: breakfast. (This is made up.) If this is the first night you’ve spent together, you’ll learn whether they are a sweet or savory breakfast person—this is character defining (not really at all). Here, we’ve got recipes for eggs, granola, and pancakes, that will keep the love going all year.