Three Nacho Recipes That Are Perfect For Your Next Party

One could argue that nachos are the perfect food. They’re crunchy and salty and creamy and spicy all at the same time, and there’s nothing quite so satisfying as finding that perfect bite among the pile: one that’s got sour cream, and salsa, and lots of cheese and beans and peppers. They’re also practically unrivaled in terms of an easy and delicious food for a crowd, and something about them just feels celebratory. We’ve got a recipe from Christina Tosi of Milk Bar, one that makes use of the winning pimento cheese flavor profile, and one that uses instant ramen as a base, because you shouldn’t be afraid to double down on being unhealthy and combine your favorite snack foods. Make any of these for your next party, and they’ll definitely disappear in a matter of minutes.