Three Satisfying Pierogis to Warm You Up

Pierogis may well be the best comfort food that exists. There’s something about wrapping meat, or potato, or a creamy and sweet filling in an unleavened piece of dough that’s just satisfying and beautiful. The warm carbs and fat are sure to turn any dark, cold winter night warm. But, there’s no rule that says you can’t make pierogis in the summer, and for that we’d suggest borrowing flavors from the Mexican street snack elotes: the perfect mix of salty-sweet-acid-spice.