BirthdayCake

How to Throw a Lucky Peach Birthday Party

What we'd serve at a birthday party.

By Lucky Peach

Today marks the two year anniversary of luckypeach.com. In honor of our birthday, we thought about what would be served at the most Lucky Peach kind of birthday party. There’d be ramen stuff of course, and ice cream pie, and definitely dumplings. We’d also serve guasacaca from Power Vegetables, and the Lucky Plum, the cocktail that PDT named for us. Thank you so much for reading along these past two years, and we hope you’ll make these recipes and celebrate along with us at home!

Potato Chips & Ramen Dip

By Mark Ibold

You can thank us later.

Ramen Kettle Corn

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Even better than the stuff you get at the fair.

Corn Cheese

By Peter Meehan

There’s something about corn cheese that’s hard to say no to.

Confetti Cookies

By Christina Tosi

The rockstar combination of snickerdoodle technique and funfetti flavors

Corn Cookie Ice Cream Pie

By Christina Tosi

Momofuku Milk Bar's Corn Cookies are transformed into ice cream crust, and filled with strawberry ice cream. A great pie for summer.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake

By Christina Tosi

The one and only birthday cake

Guasacaca

By Peter Meehan

The avocado has got range, range that is no impediment to its creamy, rich appeal.

Dollar Dumplings

By Peter Meehan

The return on the investment of effort is high.

Rum Punch

By Jim Meehan

A punch that's perfect for any party, from Jim Meehan of the speakeasy PDT.

Lucky Plum

By Jeff Bell

A plum-accented homage to Lucky Peach!

Strawberry Shake with Aperol and Saba

By Joshua McFadden

Drink until you feel ready to truffle shuffle the summer away.

