How to Throw a Lucky Peach Birthday Party

Today marks the two year anniversary of luckypeach.com. In honor of our birthday, we thought about what would be served at the most Lucky Peach kind of birthday party. There’d be ramen stuff of course, and ice cream pie, and definitely dumplings. We’d also serve guasacaca from Power Vegetables, and the Lucky Plum, the cocktail that PDT named for us. Thank you so much for reading along these past two years, and we hope you’ll make these recipes and celebrate along with us at home!
Potato Chips & Ramen Dip
You can thank us later.
Ramen Kettle Corn
Even better than the stuff you get at the fair.
Corn Cheese
There’s something about corn cheese that’s hard to say no to.
Milk Bar Birthday Cake
The one and only birthday cake
Guasacaca
The avocado has got range, range that is no impediment to its creamy, rich appeal.
Dollar Dumplings
The return on the investment of effort is high.
Rum Punch
A punch that's perfect for any party, from Jim Meehan of the speakeasy PDT.
Lucky Plum
A plum-accented homage to Lucky Peach!
Strawberry Shake with Aperol and Saba
Drink until you feel ready to truffle shuffle the summer away.