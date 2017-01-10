How to Throw a Lucky Peach Birthday Party

Today marks the two year anniversary of luckypeach.com. In honor of our birthday, we thought about what would be served at the most Lucky Peach kind of birthday party. There’d be ramen stuff of course, and ice cream pie, and definitely dumplings. We’d also serve guasacaca from Power Vegetables, and the Lucky Plum, the cocktail that PDT named for us. Thank you so much for reading along these past two years, and we hope you’ll make these recipes and celebrate along with us at home!