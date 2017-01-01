How To Use Your Box Grater To Make Better Salads

Yes, that bulky metal tool you reserve for shredding cheese is actually the superpower you’ve been seeking for next-level lunches. Here are some of our favorites, including ones from our new cookbook, Power Vegetables!
This is excerpted from and inspired by Power Vegetables!, our cookbook of meat-free cooking that even carnivores can get behind.
Ritu’s Grated Carrot Salad
So good, there will rarely be leftovers.
Tomato Vinaigrette
Just the dressing you need to mix up your salad routine.
Coleslaw
A staple in your arsenal, made easy with a box grater.
Box Grater Daikon with XO sauce
This sauce would also be great tossed into a pile of cold noodles!
Mango and Jicama Salad
An elote-inspired salad.
Celery Root, Fennel, and Parsley Salad
A secret to strong salad-making is a substantial quantity of fresh herbs.
Off-Brand Horsey Sauce
Punchy and great with steak.
Grated Thai Salad
A simplified take on an Andy Ricker classic.
Cucumber-Yogurt Dressing
Inspired by the Indian condiment raita.
Marinated Carrot Salad
Grated carrots make a great salad.
Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda
A solid winter salad.
Shaved Zucchini with Tofu Vinaigrette
To be made with the slicing side of a box grater.
Celery Root Remoulade
The French-bistro classic, just grated.
Fergus Salad
One of the best salads of all time.