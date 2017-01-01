Search

How To Use Your Box Grater To Make Better Salads

The power in the vegetable is all in the way you shred it.

By Peter Meehan Art by Kristina Bornholtz
Yes, that bulky metal tool you reserve for shredding cheese is actually the superpower you’ve been seeking for next-level lunches. Here are some of our favorites, including ones from our new cookbook, Power Vegetables!

This is excerpted from and inspired by Power Vegetables!, our cookbook of meat-free cooking that even carnivores can get behind. Order it today!

Order here: Amazon | Indiebound | Barnes & Noble

Ritu’s Grated Carrot Salad

By Peter Meehan

So good, there will rarely be leftovers.

Tomato Vinaigrette

By Peter Meehan

Just the dressing you need to mix up your salad routine.

Coleslaw

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A staple in your arsenal, made easy with a box grater.

Box Grater Daikon with XO sauce

By Ivan Orkin

This sauce would also be great tossed into a pile of cold noodles!

Mango and Jicama Salad

By Rupa Bhattacharya

An elote-inspired salad.

Celery Root, Fennel, and Parsley Salad

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A secret to strong salad-making is a substantial quantity of fresh herbs.

Off-Brand Horsey Sauce

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Punchy and great with steak.

Grated Thai Salad

By Rupa Bhattacharya

A simplified take on an Andy Ricker classic.

Cucumber-Yogurt Dressing

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Inspired by the Indian condiment raita.

Marinated Carrot Salad

By Rupa Bhattacharya

Grated carrots make a great salad.

Parsley and Radish Salad with Bagna Cauda

By Peter Meehan

A solid winter salad.

Shaved Zucchini with Tofu Vinaigrette

By Rupa Bhattacharya

To be made with the slicing side of a box grater.

Celery Root Remoulade

By Rupa Bhattacharya

The French-bistro classic, just grated.

Fergus Salad

By Peter Meehan

One of the best salads of all time.

