A Lavish Valentine’s Day Menu For One

Let’s face it: if you’re reading this, you’re probably going to be alone on Valentine’s Day. And that’s just fine! Leave the fancy restaurants to those who dine out one night a year. This Valentine’s Day, it’s all about you—and making the most over-the-top meal you can make for yourself.

Crudités with caviar is an impractical idea for a crowd. But for one? How easy is that! Always wanted to try Wagyu but couldn’t justify the price? Our one-ounce tartare is the culinary equivalent of a perfume sample: lavish to those who don’t know it was secretly thrifty. For dessert: chocolate mousse made with quail eggs because, well, why not? Make sure you get the best bottle of champagne you can afford to toast to the mirror. After all, your most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself.