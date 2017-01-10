Search

Now reading A Lavish Valentine’s Day Menu For One

A Lavish Valentine’s Day Menu For One

The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.

By Ben Mims Art by Gabriele Stabile
_99A3266

Let’s face it: if you’re reading this, you’re probably going to be alone on Valentine’s Day. And that’s just fine! Leave the fancy restaurants to those who dine out one night a year. This Valentine’s Day, it’s all about you—and making the most over-the-top meal you can make for yourself.

Crudités with caviar is an impractical idea for a crowd. But for one? How easy is that! Always wanted to try Wagyu but couldn’t justify the price? Our one-ounce tartare is the culinary equivalent of a perfume sample: lavish to those who don’t know it was secretly thrifty. For dessert: chocolate mousse made with quail eggs because, well, why not? Make sure you get the best bottle of champagne you can afford to toast to the mirror. After all, your most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself.

Vegetable Crudités With Caviar and Ibérico Ham

By Ben Mims

A whole bunch of caviar and jamon iberico, all for you.

View recipe

Wagyu Tartare With Vanilla-Bean Crème Fraîche and Chanterelles

By Ben Mims

When you buy a single serving of wagyu, you can justify the price.

View recipe

Quail-Egg Chocolate Mousse With Gold and Expensive AF Champagne

By Ben Mims

You deserve this champagne and chocolate mousse for one.

View recipe
single, valentine's day