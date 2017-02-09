It’s Warm! Make Ice Cream!

Last week we published three salad recipes from Food52‘s new book, Mighty Salads. But, salad alone cannot sustain you during the spring and summer months. You’re going to need ice cream. That’s why they’ve also got a book full of recipes for that—and other cold, sweet desserts—called Ice Cream & Friends. Check out a few that we like below.
Carrot Cake Ice Cream
The search for the ideal carrot cake is over—make it into an ice cream and every bite will be perfect.
Blood Orange–Negroni Pops
You always want more negroni—at a certain point you have to switch to this popsicle version.
Burnt Toast Ice Cream
Caramely, creamy, and the slightest bit savory.