It’s Warm! Make Ice Cream!

Three great recipes from Food52

By Food52 Art by James Ransom
Last week we published three salad recipes from Food52‘s new book, Mighty Salads. But, salad alone cannot sustain you during the spring and summer months. You’re going to need ice cream. That’s why they’ve also got a book full of recipes for that—and other cold, sweet desserts—called Ice Cream & Friends. Check out a few that we like below. 

Carrot Cake Ice Cream

By Cristina Sciarra

The search for the ideal carrot cake is over—make it into an ice cream and every bite will be perfect.

Blood Orange–Negroni Pops

By Cristina Sciarra

You always want more negroni—at a certain point you have to switch to this popsicle version.

Burnt Toast Ice Cream

By Cristina Sciarra

Caramely, creamy, and the slightest bit savory.

