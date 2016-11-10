Warm Soups for Winter

When you’re cold, starving, sniffly and fever-ridden, these recipes will fortify, warm, and comfort. You’ll survive the winter as long as you have soup.
Mapo Ramen
Ideal for a cold night, but total suicide in the summer.
Potaje de Garbanzos
Stewed chickpeas with collards and salt pork.
Hot and Sour Soup
A rendition even for the nonbelievers.
Sindhi Kadhi
A vegetarian stew from a family of Hindu Sindhis.
Lentil Soup
A traditional soup with an unlikely addition.
Chicken Soup
The full recipe.
Momofuku Ramen 2.0
The original.
Pho Ga
Classic chicken pho.
Slow Cooker Pho
From 101 Easy Asian Recipes.
Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons
Two favorite soups, combined.
Rotisserie Chicken Ramen
Ramen you can make on a weeknight.