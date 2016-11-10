Search

Warm Soups for Winter

Eleven options for keeping warm in food form.

By Lucky Peach

When you’re cold, starving, sniffly and fever-ridden, these recipes will fortify, warm, and comfort. You’ll survive the winter as long as you have soup.

Mapo Ramen

By Danny Bowien & Chris Ying

Ideal for a cold night, but total suicide in the summer.

View recipe

Potaje de Garbanzos

By Katie Button

Stewed chickpeas with collards and salt pork.

View recipe

Hot and Sour Soup

By Peter Meehan

A rendition even for the nonbelievers.

View recipe

Sindhi Kadhi

By Rakhee Makhijani

A vegetarian stew from a family of Hindu Sindhis.

View recipe

Lentil Soup

By Rosa Lev

A traditional soup with an unlikely addition.

View recipe

Chicken Soup

By Dave Chang

The full recipe.

View recipe

Momofuku Ramen 2.0

By Dave Chang

The original.

View recipe

Pho Ga

By Andrea Nguyen

Classic chicken pho.

View recipe

Slow Cooker Pho

By Peter Meehan

From 101 Easy Asian Recipes.

View recipe

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Soup with Jarlsberg Croutons

By Ashley Christensen

Two favorite soups, combined.

View recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Ramen

By Peter Meehan

Ramen you can make on a weeknight.

View recipe
