Warm Winter Cocktails for Cold Winter Days

Making hot cocktails is very different than mixing normal cocktails. When you heat cocktails, the spirits become much more pronounced; you have to be careful not to add too much alcohol. Since alcohol evaporates first, that’s all you’ll get on the nose if you’re not careful.

Another important thing to watch for is over reducing the drinks if you’re making them at home. If you leave the base on the heat, it will become much richer and sweeter and the spices will become very intense. We vacuum-seal our bases here at the NoMad Bar but at home. I’d recommend making the base then putting it in a vessel that will keep it warm without adding more heat. Coffee urns and press pots are great for this. But hopefully the drinks go quickly enough for that to not be a concern!