Commander’s Palace Bloody

New Orleans holds a special place in the heart of anyone who has ever visited. The people could not be more kind, thoughtful, and down to earth. It’s more than just a party. It’s a culture; an organism; a city so rich in history and depth there can only be one.

Commander’s Palace’s Bloody Mary keeps a firm grasp on the original recipe but does a terrific job of making it classic New Orleans. Each one is made with Creole seasoning and Crystal hot sauce, available at many of the neighborhood spots in and around the city, which is an important reminder: if the locals love it that much, say no more. At the restaurant, the garnishes are skewered on a piece of sugarcane, but at home, a cocktail pick will do just fine.

Ingredients Makes 1 Serving + Creole seasoning, for the rim of the glass

1 1/2 oz vodka

1/8 C V8 or tomato juice

1 t prepared horseradish

1 t or 2 splashes worcestershire sauce

4 dashes Crystal hot sauce

4 dashes Tabasco sauce

1 jalapeño pepper

+ pickled okra

+ sugarcane (optional)

+ freshly ground black pepper

+ coarse sea salt