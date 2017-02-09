Corn-Barley Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette

Tomato water and corn milk may not sound like ingredients you’d be particularly interested in eating, or drinking, but as the base of a vinaigrette, suddenly—magically?—a grain salad that has tomato in it tastes like tomato. And there’s corn, too, but the flavor is brighter and quite literally juicier. That “milk” is the sweet, starchy liquid that’s scraped from corncobs, while the tomato water is made from the rosy juice and pulp of a grated tomato. While you’re adding a few more steps to an otherwise straightforward salad, it now shouts “summer!” so loudly, we can almost smell the tomato vines.

This is excerpted from Food52’s Mighty Salads: 60 New Ways to Turn Salad Into Dinner.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 1/2 C (100g) pearl barley

3 ears fresh juicy corn

1/4–1/2 C (60 to 120ml) olive oil, plus more for grilling

1 super-ripe tomato, halved

1 super-ripe tomato, halved

1 large garlic clove

+ Kosher salt

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 1/2 t white wine vinegar

2 C (300g) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 C (180g) cooked cannellini beans

1/4 C (8g) firmly packed fresh basil, cut into ribbons

1 bunch chives, thinly sliced

+ your best fruity olive oil, for drizzling