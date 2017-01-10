This dish comes from the same place as chicken nuggets—Ithaca, New York, home to Cornell University. Cornell chicken combines many ingredients a university agricultural program in upstate New York would want to put to use: chicken, eggs, cider, and herbs. But its popularity isn’t a byproduct of its backstory; the technique is unique and its results are compelling. The marinade is super acidic, which breaks down and tenderizes the meat (don’t let it soak for more than four hours, as the meat will begin to pickle and the cooked chicken will be dry); the egg helps the marinade thicken and crisp as the chicken cooks. Serve it with Syracuse salt potatoes for the full upstate e ffect.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 3/4 C vegetable oil
- 3/4 C apple-cider vinegar
- 2 T poultry seasoning
- 1 1/2 T kosher salt
- 1 t freshly ground black pepper
- 6 chicken legs, about 3 lbs
- + neutral oil, for grill grates
Preparation
Blend the egg, oil, vinegar, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper until smooth and creamy. Place the chicken legs in a baking dish or gallon-sized ziplock bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Seal the bag and knead the marinade around, coating the chicken evenly. Cover in the refrigerator for 2–4 hours.
Build a medium fire in a charcoal grill and arrange the coals for two-zone grilling (i.e., bank the coals against one side of the grill, so there’s a hot part and a less hot part) or heat the oven to 500°F and turn on the broiler. Remove the chicken from the marinade, allowing the excess to drip o . Sear the chicken over medium heat on the grill or under the broiler, turning often and basting with the marinade, for 10–15 minutes, until the skin is crisped and golden. Move the chicken to indirect heat on the grill or into a 500°F oven and continue cooking, turning every 8–10 minutes and basting with the marinade, until cooked through, about 25 minutes longer. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.