This dish comes from the same place as chicken nuggets—Ithaca, New York, home to Cornell University. Cornell chicken combines many ingredients a university agricultural program in upstate New York would want to put to use: chicken, eggs, cider, and herbs. But its popularity isn’t a byproduct of its backstory; the technique is unique and its results are compelling. The marinade is super acidic, which breaks down and tenderizes the meat (don’t let it soak for more than four hours, as the meat will begin to pickle and the cooked chicken will be dry); the egg helps the marinade thicken and crisp as the chicken cooks. Serve it with Syracuse salt potatoes for the full upstate e ffect.

Ingredients Makes 6 Servings 1 egg

3/4 C vegetable oil

3/4 C apple-cider vinegar

2 T poultry seasoning

1 1/2 T kosher salt

1 t freshly ground black pepper

6 chicken legs, about 3 lbs

+ neutral oil, for grill grates