Daniel Boulud’s Omelette Farcie

This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview and the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.
Daniel Boulud’s perfect omelet is a classic omelette farcie (stuffed omelet), but the Farcie is more eggs. Picture a perfect yellow French omelet, rolled three -quarters of the way, with a line of soft-scrambled egg spooned into the center. “ This is an affair with a partner,” Boulud says of the wet, hot scrambled eggs stuffed into the taut omelet. “ When they meet . . .” he trails off.
He was fifteen when he first made this omelet as an apprentice in Lyon. All the young chefs had to demonstrate the technique before judges to advance their careers.
The perfect omelet can’t be rushed: It needs thirty minutes, maybe twenty. The timeand labor-intensiveness is why Boulud doesn’t make omelets ten times a night, or serve it at his restaurants, or regularly make it for himself at home. When he does, he says he likes it with warm buttered pain de mie, creme fraiche, and smoked salmon. Or caviar.
—Genevieve Ko
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- + salt
- + freshly ground white pepper
- 3 T cold butter, cut into ½-inch cube
- 3 T super finely sliced chives, plus more for garnish
- + clarified butter
Preparation
Beat 5 eggs with a fork to blend, season with salt and white pepper, and beat again to mix. Don’t beat any foam into the eggs. Set aside.
Bring 2 inches water to a steady simmer in a saucepan that will hold a large metal bowl snugly.
Whisk the remaining 3 eggs in the metal bowl to break, then whisk in a pinch of salt and a twist of pepper. Set the bowl over the simmering water and whisk constantly, adjusting the heat to keep the water just simmering and to prevent the eggs from curdling too fast. The eggs will foam on top, then the foam will subside and the eggs will start to thicken and become opaque and creamy. This process will take 20 to 30 minutes. You will whisk them steadily and constantly the entire time.
Once the scrambled eggs coalesce and form tiny curds—they’ll resemble a loose porridge—remove the bowl from the saucepan and immediately add 2 tablespoons of the cold butter to slow the cooking. Whisk in the butter until melted, then fold in the chives. Set aside.
Heat a 12-inch black steel or nonstick omelet pan over medium heat until hot. Add enough clarified butter to the omelet pan to coat the bottom and the sides, then add the remaining 1 tablespoon cold butter. As soon as it melts, add the reserved beaten eggs. Swirl to coat the bottom and ½ inch up the sides of the pan. Let stand until the edges are just set, then immediately pull in the edges with a fork and beat the eggs by moving the fork in a circular motion while vigorously swirling the pan in the opposite direction. When the eggs are barely set but still runny, slam the pan flat against the stove grate.
Use an open palm to forcefully rap the pan’s handle near where it meets the pan. The egg should slide and roll a bit. Repeat the tapping until the egg has rolled three-quarters of the way. Spoon a line of the scrambled eggs onto the open flap, leaving 1 inch on all sides. Tap the pan again for the final roll, then flip the omelet onto a dish, seam side down.
Drape a clean kitchen towel over the omelet and gently encourage it into a torpedo shape. With a sharp knife, cut a slit down the center, leaving 2 inches uncut on both ends. Use the tip of the knife to carefully open the slit an inch wide, and spoon the remaining scrambled eggs in and on top of the slit. Garnish with chives and serve immediately.