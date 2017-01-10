Daniel Boulud’s Omelette Farcie

This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview and the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.

Daniel Boulud’s perfect omelet is a classic omelette farcie (stuffed omelet), but the Farcie is more eggs. Picture a perfect yellow French omelet, rolled three -quarters of the way, with a line of soft-scrambled egg spooned into the center. “ This is an affair with a partner,” Boulud says of the wet, hot scrambled eggs stuffed into the taut omelet. “ When they meet . . .” he trails off.

He was fifteen when he first made this omelet as an apprentice in Lyon. All the young chefs had to demonstrate the technique before judges to advance their careers.

The perfect omelet can’t be rushed: It needs thirty minutes, maybe twenty. The timeand labor-intensiveness is why Boulud doesn’t make omelets ten times a night, or serve it at his restaurants, or regularly make it for himself at home. When he does, he says he likes it with warm buttered pain de mie, creme fraiche, and smoked salmon. Or caviar.

—Genevieve Ko

Ingredients Makes 1 Omelet (2 – 4 Servings) 8 eggs

+ salt

+ freshly ground white pepper

3 T cold butter, cut into ½-inch cube

3 T super finely sliced chives, plus more for garnish

+ clarified butter