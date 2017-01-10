Drumsticks in Fish-Sauce Caramel

Arrange the drumsticks in a single layer in a large Dutch oven or large, deep skillet.

Heat the sugar in a small skillet over high heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until the sugar turns a dark, brick-red-colored caramel, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and immediately pour in the hot water. Return the skillet to medium heat and stir until the caramel dissolves. Pour the caramel sauce into a large bowl, then stir in the broth, fish sauce, soy sauce, sambal oelek, salt, white pepper, shallots, ginger, garlic, and cilantro stems. Pour the liquid and aromatics over the chicken, toss to coat, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Transfer the pot to the stove and bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, cover the pot, and cook the chicken for 20 minutes. Uncover the pot and continue cooking, turning the chicken every few minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is reduced and thick and coating the drumsticks, about 15 minutes more. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the lime juice, and let the chicken rest for 15 minutes in the liquid.