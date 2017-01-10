Place the cream in a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Transfer to another bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar and the egg yolks in the bowl and beat with a hand mixer until it thickens, turns pale yellow in color, and forms ribbons on the surface when you lift the beaters, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in the milk, rum, bourbon, cognac, scotch, and nutmeg until smooth, then fold in the whipped cream.