Ingredients
- 1 C heavy cream, chilled
- 1/2 C sugar
- 3 large eggs, yolks and whites separated
- 2 C whole milk
- 3 oz golden rum, preferably Pampero Aniversario
- 3 oz extra-aged bourbon, preferably Jim Beam Black
- 3 oz cognac
- 2 oz blended scotch whisky, preferably J&B
- 2 t freshly grated nutmeg, plus more for serving
- 1 oz hazelnut liqueur, such as Frangelico
Preparation
Place the cream in a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Transfer to another bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.
Combine 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar and the egg yolks in the bowl and beat with a hand mixer until it thickens, turns pale yellow in color, and forms ribbons on the surface when you lift the beaters, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in the milk, rum, bourbon, cognac, scotch, and nutmeg until smooth, then fold in the whipped cream.
In another large bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, the egg whites, and Frangelico, and use a hand mixer to beat until stiff peaks form. Scrape the meringue into the cream mixture and fold until just combined. Ladle the egg nog into mugs, dust the top of each with a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, and serve.