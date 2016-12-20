Esters Marinated Olives

I had these olives at Esters Wine Shop and Bar in Los Angeles before a dinner at Cassia next door. Everything I had that night was outrageously delicious, but these olives were so mysteriously good I needed to ask for the recipe. Turns out olive, fennel, and orange are a magical combination. —Joanna Sciarrino

Ingredients Makes 2 pounds 2 lbs Castelvetrano olives with pits, well drained

4 t olive oil (we use Arbequina)

1 T ground fennel seed

2 t ground dried or dehydrated orange peel (we get this from Le Sanctuaire, or you can dehydrate it yourself)

+ fennel pollen, for serving