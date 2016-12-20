Esters Marinated Olives

I had these olives at Esters Wine Shop and Bar in Los Angeles before a dinner at Cassia next door. Everything I had that night was outrageously delicious, but these olives were so mysteriously good I needed to ask for the recipe. Turns out olive, fennel, and orange are a magical combination. —Joanna Sciarrino
Ingredients
Makes 2 pounds
- 2 lbs Castelvetrano olives with pits, well drained
- 4 t olive oil (we use Arbequina)
- 1 T ground fennel seed
- 2 t ground dried or dehydrated orange peel (we get this from Le Sanctuaire, or you can dehydrate it yourself)
- + fennel pollen, for serving
Preparation
Place olives in a big bowl, add olive oil, and toss to coat. Add fennel and orange peel and mix well by hand.
Marinate for an hour before serving at room temperature, or pack and store in refrigerator for future use, or consume right away. If they’re a little dry, drizzle a little more olive oil to make it shiny.
Sprinkle fennel pollen before serving.