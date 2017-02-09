Exploded Offal with Water Chestnuts

Cut the gizzard, liver, and heart into very thin slices. Combine the salt, Shaoxing wine, potato starch, and cold water and mix well. Then stir in ½ teaspoon of the neutral oil and add the offal slices. Cut the water chestnuts into very thin slices and set aside.

When you are ready tocook, heat a seasoned wok over a high flame. Add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil. When hot, add the offal with the ginger, garlic, and scallion and stir-fry briefly to separate the pieces of meat. When the offal is just cooked, stir in the water chestnuts. Give the Sauce a stir and add to the wok; mix well to combine. When the Sauce has thickened, turn onto a serving dish and sprinkle with a pinch of white pepper.