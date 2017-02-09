Exploded Offal with Water Chestnuts
- 1 chicken gizzard
- 1 chicken liver
- 1 chicken heart
- 1/4 t fine-grained salt
- 1 t Shaoxing wine
- 3/4 t potato starch
- 1 t cold water
- 1 T + 1/2 t neutral oil
- 1/4 C peeled water chestnuts
- + Sauce
- 1 t finely chopped ginger
- 2 garlic cloves sliced
- 1 t finely chopped scallion
- + a pinch white pepper
Sauce
- 1/4 t potato starch
- 1/2 t sugar
- 1/2 t Chinkiang vinegar
- 1 1/2 t light soy sauce
- 1/4 t dark soy sauce
- 1 T cold Chicken Stock
- 1/4 t sesame oil
Chicken Stock
- 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
- 2 scallions, white parts only
- 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
- 1 T Shaozing wine
Preparation
Make the Sauce
- 1/4 t potato starch
- 1/2 t sugar
- 1/2 t Chinkiang vinegar
- 1 1/2 t light soy sauce
- 1/4 t dark soy sauce
- 1 T cold Chicken Stock
- 1/4 t sesame oil
Combine the Sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
Make the Chicken Stock
- 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
- 2 scallions, white parts only
- 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
- 1 T Shaozing wine
Smack the ginger and scallion whites with the side of a cleaver blade to loosen their fibers. Bring a large potful of water to boil over a high flame. Add the chicken carcass and boil 2–3 minutes, allowing any impurities to rise to the surface.
Tip the carcass into a colander and rinse thoroughly under the cold tap, discarding the blanching water. Then return the carcass to the pot, cover with fresh water, and bring to boil over a high flame. Skim the impurities from the surface if necessary.
Add the ginger, scallions, and Shaoxing wine. Lower the heat and simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.
Make the Exploded Offal with Water Chestnuts
- 1 chicken gizzard
- 1 chicken liver
- 1 chicken heart
- 1/4 t fine-grained salt
- 1 t Shaoxing wine
- 3/4 t potato starch
- 1 t cold water
- 1 T + 1/2 t neutral oil
- 1/4 C peeled water chestnuts
- + Sauce
- 1 t finely chopped ginger
- 2 garlic cloves sliced
- 1 t finely chopped scallion
- + a pinch white pepper
Cut the gizzard, liver, and heart into very thin slices. Combine the salt, Shaoxing wine, potato starch, and cold water and mix well. Then stir in ½ teaspoon of the neutral oil and add the offal slices. Cut the water chestnuts into very thin slices and set aside.
When you are ready tocook, heat a seasoned wok over a high flame. Add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil. When hot, add the offal with the ginger, garlic, and scallion and stir-fry briefly to separate the pieces of meat. When the offal is just cooked, stir in the water chestnuts. Give the Sauce a stir and add to the wok; mix well to combine. When the Sauce has thickened, turn onto a serving dish and sprinkle with a pinch of white pepper.