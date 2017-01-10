Drain the rice, transfer to a medium saucepan, and cover with 3 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and keep warm.

Beat the eggs together in a bowl then pour into a medium nonstick skillet. Place the skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the eggs are just undercooked, then remove from the heat and transfer the eggs to a plate.

Arrange 4 sheets of plastic wrap on a work surface, then divide the rice among the sheets, piling it in the center (you should have about 1 cup rice per sheet). Using moistened hands, press each rice pile into a 5 1/2-by-7-inch rectangle. Arrange a yiu tiao half near one short side of each rice rectangle then spoon one-quarter of the scrambled eggs along each yiu tiao. Top each with 2 tablespoons each pork floss and radishes, then use the plastic wrap as a guide to roll the rice around the fillings like a burrito and pinch the ends closed. Serve immediately while all the ingredients are hot.