Fly-Squawk-Jump
Makes 4 servings
- 2 chicken feet
- 2 chicken head
- 2 lower wing joints
- + hot Chicken Stock (enough to immerse the chicken bits)
- 2 1/2 T light soy sauce
- 1/2 t sugar
- 1/2 t Chinklang vinegar
- 1 T cold Chicken Stock
- 1/4 t sesame oil
- 1 T chili oil
- + a pinch ground roasted Sichaun pepper
- + cilantro sprigs, for garnish
Chicken Stock
- 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
- 2 scallions, white parts only
- 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
- 1 T Shaoxing wine
Preparation
Make the Fly-Squawk-Jump
Trim the toenails from the feet. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add the
chicken parts, and blanch for 1–2 minutes. Remove the chicken and rinse well under the cold tap, discarding the water.
In a large pot, bring the hot Chicken Stock to a boil. Add the chicken
parts and simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove, drain, and leave to cool.
Combine the light soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, cold Chicken Stock, sesame oil, chili oil, and Sichuan pepper in a small bowl.
To serve, arrange the chicken parts in a bowl, pour the sauce over the top, and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.